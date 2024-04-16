Vanasco pitched two perfect innings in relief against the Nationals on Monday, striking out one batter.

Vanasco was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to the contest and entered in the eighth inning with Los Angeles down three runs. The right-hander ended up finishing the contest, throwing an efficient 14 of 20 pitches for strikes and retiring all six batters he faced. The Dodgers are opting for a bullen game Tuesday, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register, so there's a good chance Vanasco will be sent back down to the minors in short order to make room for a fresh arm. That said, his impressive major-league debut Monday should land him additional chances to pitch out of the big-league team's bullpen this season.