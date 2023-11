Vanasco elected free agency Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers acquired Vanasco from the Rangers this past June and he went on to register a sharp 1.24 ERA and 42:10 K:BB in 29 innings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 25-year-old right-hander has yet to appear in a game at the MLB level, but he could get that opportunity somewhere in 2024.