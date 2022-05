Erlin's contract was selected by the Dodgers to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Erlin joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal in February and posted a 5.82 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 21.2 innings over five appearances (three starts) at Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the year. He'll provide additional bullpen depth in Saturday's twin bill before presumably heading back to the minors.