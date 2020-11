Erlin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Nippon-Ham Fighters of Japan's Pacific League, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old lefty spent last season with the Pirates and Braves and has a 4.85 ERA in 339.2 MLB innings. He could conceivably re-establish himself as a capable starter while pitching in NPB, which could set him up to return stateside in a year or two.