Dodgers' Robbie Erlin: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Erlin was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Erlin was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he cleared waivers and will remain in the organization. The southpaw will start Saturday's game at Oklahoma City.
