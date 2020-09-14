site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: robbie-erlin-released-by-atlanta | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Robbie Erlin: Released by Atlanta
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 14, 2020
at
3:28 pm ET 1 min read
Erlin was released by the Braves on Monday.
Erlin has made five starts and four relief appearances for the Pirates and Braves this season, but things haven't gone particularly well for him. He's struggled to an 8.10 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 26.2 innings of work.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read