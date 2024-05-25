Smith went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Reds on Friday.

Smith gave the Dodgers a two-run lead with his solo shot in the top of the fifth inning, but the advantage was short-lived, as Cincinnati plated six runs in the bottom of the frame. The All-Star catcher has batted just 3-for-19 over his past six games, though all three of the hits have gone for extra bases, including two that have left the yard. Smith is sporting a solid .298/.368/.482 slash line over 193 plate appearances on the season.