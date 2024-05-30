Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, two solo home runs and a third run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Mets.

The catcher took David Peterson deep in the second inning before getting hold of an Adam Ottavino sweeper in the eighth. It was Smith's first multi-homer game of the season, and the pair of blasts gave the 29-year-old 100 for his career -- making him the fourth catcher in history to reach triple digits in a Dodgers uniform along with Mike Piazza, Roy Campanella and Steve Yeager. On the season, Smith is slashing .296/.360/.516 with nine long balls and 36 RBI through 49 contests.