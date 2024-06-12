Smith went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-2 win over the Rangers.

Smith got off to a quick start by taking Dane Dunning deep in the first inning to put the Dodgers up 3-0. He'd wind up reaching base three more times before all was said and done and racked up his seventh game of at least three hits this year. Smith has eight hits and six RBI in seven games so far this month. He's now slashing .296/.364/.509 with 10 homers, 42 RBI, 35 runs and a 23:38 BB:K in 247 plate appearances and is trending towards a second-career All-Star appearance this summer.