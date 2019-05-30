Dodgers' Will Smith: Sits Thursday
Smith will head to the bench for Tuesday's tilt with the Mets, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old had drawn two straight starts after getting called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and notched his first two career hits in his Tuesday debut, but he'll rotate out for this bout with the Mets and make way for Russell Martin. Smith's callup was due to a groin injury to Austin Barnes, who is on track to return after the minimum time on the 10-day injured list, so it remains to be seen what role Smith will have when Barnes gets back. Barnes is a trusted option, but the offensive upside Smith demonstrated at Triple-A makes for a compelling case that he should receive an extended run with the big club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.