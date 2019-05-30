Smith will head to the bench for Tuesday's tilt with the Mets, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old had drawn two straight starts after getting called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City and notched his first two career hits in his Tuesday debut, but he'll rotate out for this bout with the Mets and make way for Russell Martin. Smith's callup was due to a groin injury to Austin Barnes, who is on track to return after the minimum time on the 10-day injured list, so it remains to be seen what role Smith will have when Barnes gets back. Barnes is a trusted option, but the offensive upside Smith demonstrated at Triple-A makes for a compelling case that he should receive an extended run with the big club.