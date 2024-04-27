Smith went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Friday's 12-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

Smith extended Los Angeles' lead to 3-0 in the third inning with an RBI single before adding a solo home run, his second of the year, off Trevor Richards in the fourth. It's Smith's second straight four-hit game (he's gone 8-for-11 with three extra-base hits in that span) and already his fourth this season. The 29-year-old backstop is off to an excellent start, slashing a robust .376/.413/.527 with 21 RBI and 14 runs scored through his first 104 plate appearances.