Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Monday's 8-4 victory against the Diamondbacks.

Smith padded the Dodgers' lead in the sixth inning with a 407-foot solo blast to center field. It was the backstop's second long ball in three games after he went deep just once over his first 23 contests of the campaign. Though he's been pretty quiet in the power department thus far, Smith is having an outstanding start to the season, slashing .363/.404/.539 with 22 RBI and 16 runs through 114 plate appearances.