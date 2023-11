Smith was non-tendered by the Nationals on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old was designated for assignment Tuesday and is now officially a free agent. He showed a lot of promise in 2019-20 with the Mets but has slashed just .242/.316/.350 in 211 major-league games (738 plate appearances) since the beginning of the 2022 campaign.