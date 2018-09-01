Sogard was released by the Brewers on Saturday.

Sogard had a surprisingly effective 2017 season in which he hit .273/.393/.378. He wasn't nearly as productive this year, hitting a miserable .134/.241/.165 in 113 plate appearances, earning a well-deserved released. He's only ever had just the one good season at the plate, so he's unlikely to generate a ton of interest as a free agent.

