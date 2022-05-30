Maybe Max Muncy's elbow isn't OK after all.



The struggling slugger finally conceded to an IL stint Saturday with what the Dodgers have deemed inflammation, but we know there's more to the story. It all points back to the UCL tear he suffered on the final day of last season, a gruesome-looking injury that he never had surgery to correct. Because it happened to his non-throwing arm, it hasn't hindered him in the field, as you might expect. But it is his top hand when he's hitting, and the lack of power has been evident.



His average exit velocity last year was 91.2 mph. This year, it's 87.3. Meanwhile, he's batting .150 after batting .185 in spring training and generally looking nothing like the borderline MVP candidate he was for most of last year.



"Maybe like subconsciously, it's been there," Muncy said. "Maybe not quite getting through the ball like I'm used to. But it's not something I'm thinking about. It just kind of happens. Like I said, I'm not going to use my elbow as an excuse. I haven't been good. But maybe it's there, maybe it's not."



The Dodgers don't have a timetable for Muncy's return, but manager Dave Roberts has suggested it might be only a couple weeks. At this point, you have to consider that a rosy outlook. Given Muncy's track record, he's worth stashing in the hopes a period of rest will get him right, but as these IL stash rankings show, he's not as high of a priority as you might assume.



Note: Both Tim Anderson (strained groin) and Royce Lewis (bruised knee) seemed destined for the IL at time of publication. Anderson would rank fourth on this list and Lewis would rank 23rd.

Too valuable to drop, period 1 Luis Robert Chicago White Sox CF COVID-19 2 Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS wrist surgery 3 Max Scherzer New York Mets SP strained oblique 4 Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees RF ankle inflammation 5 Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers SS sprained ankle 6 Lance Lynn Chicago White Sox SP torn meniscus 7 Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF torn hamstring 8 Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP stress reaction in shoulder 9 Clayton Kershaw Los Angeles Dodgers SP hip inflammation 10 Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B wrist inflammation 11 Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies LF strained back 12 Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins SP COVID-19 13 Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP Achilles tendinitis 14 Shane Baz Tampa Bay Rays SP loose bodies in elbow 15 Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals SP shoulder inflammation 16 Chris Sale Boston Red Sox SP stress fracture in rib cage

Also really difficult to drop 17 Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B strained hamstring 18 Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 3B elbow inflammation 19 Brandon Lowe Tampa Bay Rays 2B stress reaction in back 20 Tyler O'Neill St. Louis Cardinals LF shoulder impingement 21 Jesus Luzardo Miami Marlins SP strained forearm 22 Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Dodgers SP shoulder inflammation 23 Tylor Megill New York Mets SP biceps tendinitis 24 Freddy Peralta Milwaukee Brewers SP strained lat

If you have to, you have to 25 Andrew Kittredge Tampa Bay Rays RP back tightness 26 Mike Clevinger San Diego Padres SP strained triceps 27 Josh Donaldson New York Yankees 3B shoulder inflammation 28 Hunter Renfroe Milwaukee Brewers RF strained hamstring 29 Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF sprained ankle 30 Franmil Reyes Cleveland Guardians DH strained hamstring