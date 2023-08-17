oneil-cruz.jpg

We're inside seven weeks to go in the regular season, which means that every injury going forward has the potential to be a season-ender.

It should make you think even harder about how to use your IL slots. Realistically, who still has a chance to make an impact, and who's just taking up space? We already know Shane McClanahan fits into the latter category after the Rays moved him to the 60-day IL for a forearm issue that at this point remains without an official diagnosis. You can go ahead and drop him because there aren't 60 days left in the season. But other players who have long been on the 60-day IL aren't necessarily lost causes. We've recently seen long-term stashes like Trevor Story and Chris Sale come back and pay immediate dividends.

In particular, I could see pitchers like Nick Lodolo, Kyle Wright, John Means and Walker Buehler justifying the small investment you could make in them now. Likewise, Oneil Cruz, out since early April with a fractured fibula, could still make a major contribution at a position of need during the time of year when it's most beneficial.

How stashable are they relative to some of the shorter-term injury absences? That's what this rank list is designed to let you know.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Bo Bichette Toronto Blue Jays SS
patellar tendinitis - playing DH on rehab assignment, will play field as early as Thursday
2
player headshot
Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves 2B
strained hamstring - originally called a cramp, so Braves may be using an abundance of caution
3
player headshot
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels CF
fractured hamate bone - has been hitting off machine, chance of returning in August
4
player headshot
Nathan Eovaldi Texas Rangers SP
strained forearm - throwing bullpen sessions, shouldn't need lengthy rehab stint
5
player headshot
Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins SP
strained groin - injury contributed to struggles by impacting delivery, rehab assignment coming soon
6
player headshot
Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds 2B
plantar fasciitis - still early into a two-week shutdown, early September a reasonable goal
7
player headshot
Hunter Greene Cincinnati Reds SP
hip discomfort - struck out nine over 5 2/3 in latest rehab start, expected back Sunday
8
player headshot
Josh Jung Texas Rangers 3B
thumb surgery - return an uncertainty, but upside makes him worth waiting around for
9
player headshot
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
shoulder inflammation - still a couple weeks away from throwing, may get 2-3 September starts
10
player headshot
Josh Naylor Cleveland Guardians 1B
strained oblique - still 2-4 weeks to go, could return in early September
Also really difficult to drop
11
player headshot
Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds RF
stress fracture in toe - lengthy absence not expected
12
player headshot
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
strained hamstring - low-grade injury, may miss only one more turn through rotation
13
player headshot
Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP
forearm tightness - MRI shows healing but rehab assignment on pause for now
14
player headshot
Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP
stress reaction in tibia - began rehab assignment Friday, likely needs 2-3 more starts there
15
player headshot
Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP
rib cage fracture - damage is to cartilage area, no timetable for return
16
player headshot
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins DH
hamstring tightness - nearing end of two-week shutdown, should return before September
17
player headshot
Starling Marte New York Mets RF
strained groin - there's talk of him nearing a rehab assignment or possibly not returning at all
18
player headshot
Logan O'Hoppe Los Angeles Angels C
torn labrum in shoulder - on rehab assignment but may need a couple weeks after lengthy layoff
Still a priority on some level
19
player headshot
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
fractured fibula - cleared to resume running but clock is ticking, could need lengthy rehab assignment
20
player headshot
Kyle Wright Atlanta Braves SP
strained shoulder - throwing live batting practice, which puts him on track for September return
21
player headshot
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery - lasted two innings in first rehab start, could return before end of August
22
player headshot
Walker Buehler Los Angeles Dodgers SP
Tommy John surgery - just began facing live hitters, needs to build up to four innings before returning
23
player headshot
Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians SP
elbow inflammation - cleared for throwing program, good chance of returning sometime in September
24
player headshot
Anthony Rizzo New York Yankees 1B
concussion - set to undergo further testing, will proceed cautiously after playing with issue for months
25
player headshot
Kris Bryant Colorado Rockies RF
fractured finger - needs a couple more weeks in splint, putting him out potentially another month
26
player headshot
Bryan Woo Seattle Mariners SP
forearm inflammation - already throwing after a week off, not expected to miss much longer
27
player headshot
Jarred Kelenic Seattle Mariners LF
fractured foot - early September possible, but there have been no updates since July
Stashing is purely a luxury
28
player headshot
Mason Miller Oakland Athletics SP
sprained elbow - set to begin rehab assignment, but Athletics figure to play it cautiously
29
player headshot
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
sprained elbow - hasn't progressed beyond playing catch, may not make it back in time
30
player headshot
Nestor Cortes New York Yankees SP
strained rotator cuff - returned from same injury to make only one start, won't throw for a month
31
player headshot
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins 1B
strained shoulder - swinging bat, could go on rehab assignment next week
32
player headshot
Jose Abreu Houston Astros 1B
back inflammation - received two cortisone shots Friday, may not need long to recover
33
player headshot
Hunter Harvey Washington Nationals RP
strained elbow - could return this week but likely has been usurped as closer by Kyle Finnegan
34
player headshot
Tanner Houck Boston Red Sox SP
facial fracture - currently building up in minors, should rejoin rotation after one more start
35
player headshot
Mitch Haniger San Francisco Giants LF
fractured forearm - could begin rehab assignment in a week but unclear where he fits anymore
36
player headshot
Rowdy Tellez Milwaukee Brewers 1B
lacerated finger - on rehab assignment but may not be such a priority for the Brewers anymore
37
player headshot
Trevor Rogers Miami Marlins SP
strained lat - injury is to non-throwing shoulder, but lack of updates is ominous sign
38
player headshot
Steven Matz St. Louis Cardinals SP
strained lat - just landed on the IL, which doesn't leave him much time to recover