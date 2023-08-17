We're inside seven weeks to go in the regular season, which means that every injury going forward has the potential to be a season-ender.

It should make you think even harder about how to use your IL slots. Realistically, who still has a chance to make an impact, and who's just taking up space? We already know Shane McClanahan fits into the latter category after the Rays moved him to the 60-day IL for a forearm issue that at this point remains without an official diagnosis. You can go ahead and drop him because there aren't 60 days left in the season. But other players who have long been on the 60-day IL aren't necessarily lost causes. We've recently seen long-term stashes like Trevor Story and Chris Sale come back and pay immediate dividends.

In particular, I could see pitchers like Nick Lodolo, Kyle Wright, John Means and Walker Buehler justifying the small investment you could make in them now. Likewise, Oneil Cruz, out since early April with a fractured fibula, could still make a major contribution at a position of need during the time of year when it's most beneficial.

How stashable are they relative to some of the shorter-term injury absences? That's what this rank list is designed to let you know.

Also really difficult to drop 11 Jake Fraley Cincinnati Reds RF stress fracture in toe - lengthy absence not expected 12 Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP strained hamstring - low-grade injury, may miss only one more turn through rotation 13 Ryan Helsley St. Louis Cardinals RP forearm tightness - MRI shows healing but rehab assignment on pause for now 14 Nick Lodolo Cincinnati Reds SP stress reaction in tibia - began rehab assignment Friday, likely needs 2-3 more starts there 15 Marcus Stroman Chicago Cubs SP rib cage fracture - damage is to cartilage area, no timetable for return 16 Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins DH hamstring tightness - nearing end of two-week shutdown, should return before September 17 Starling Marte New York Mets RF strained groin - there's talk of him nearing a rehab assignment or possibly not returning at all 18 Logan O'Hoppe Los Angeles Angels C torn labrum in shoulder - on rehab assignment but may need a couple weeks after lengthy layoff