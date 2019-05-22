Fantasy Baseball: Latest H2H trade values chart shows Jose Ramirez losing ground in the top 200
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it could speed up from here, says Scott White, who assigns a trade value to each of his top 200.
I still believe in Jose Ramirez. The plate discipline is still excellent. He's hitting the ball as hard as he always has. The tell-tale signs of decline aren't there, and it wouldn't make sense for them to be at age 26.
But by now, we have to be open to the idea that something is happening beyond the tell-tale signs. With an 0-for-2 performance Tuesday, he's hitting under .200 for the year. Factor in the final six weeks of last season, when his production first began to evaporate, and he's batting .181 with seven home runs over his past 87 games. That's more than half a season. And his spring training performance, for whatever it's worth, didn't break from the trend either.
If it's bad luck or a slump or whatever else we've been reduced to calling it, it's reaching unprecedented levels. And while my experience with advanced stats suggests that no matter how long it seems to take, the numbers do eventually reflect the data, he's presenting a real test of that faith -- the faith, that is, in reason.
So this week's Trade Chart, which features my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues, depicts his biggest drop yet ... all the way to 26th. (Like I said, still a believer.) Chances are you could buy him for much less than I value him here, and I guess I'm suggesting you do so. But I also think I'm to the point now where every week of continued ineptitude will drop him another 10-15 spots. Proceed with caution.
But first, enjoy this refresher on how the chart works:
1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|53
|2
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|51
|3
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|50
|4
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|48
|5
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|47
|6
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|47
|7
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|47
|8
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|46
|9
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|46
|10
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|45
|11
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|44
|12
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|43
|13
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|41
|14
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|40
|15
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|39
|16
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|39
|17
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|38
|18
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|38
|19
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|37
|20
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|36
|21
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|36
|22
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|36
|23
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|35
|24
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|35
|25
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|35
|26
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|34
|27
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|34
|28
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|34
|29
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|34
|30
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|34
|31
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|34
|32
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|33
|33
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|33
|34
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|33
|35
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|33
|36
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|33
|37
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|31
|38
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B/OF
|31
|39
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|30
|40
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|29
|41
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|29
|42
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|29
|43
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|28
|44
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|28
|45
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|28
|46
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|28
|47
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|27
|48
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|25
|49
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|24
|50
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|24
|51
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|23
|52
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|23
|53
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|23
|54
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|23
|55
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|22
|56
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|21
|57
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|21
|58
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|21
|59
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|20
|60
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|20
|61
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|20
|62
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|20
|63
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|20
|64
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|19
|65
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|19
|66
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|19
|67
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|19
|68
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|SS
|19
|69
|Paul DeJong, STL
|SS
|19
|70
|Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
|1B
|19
|71
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|18
|72
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|18
|73
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|17
|74
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|17
|75
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|17
|76
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|16
|77
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|16
|78
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|16
|79
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|16
|80
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|15
|81
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|15
|82
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C
|15
|83
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|15
|84
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|14
|85
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|14
|86
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|13
|87
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|13
|88
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|13
|89
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|13
|90
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|13
|91
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|13
|92
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|13
|93
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|13
|94
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|13
|95
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|13
|96
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP
|13
|97
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|11
|98
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|11
|99
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|11
|100
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|11
|101
|Austin Meadows, TB
|OF
|11
|102
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|11
|103
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|11
|104
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|11
|105
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|11
|106
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|11
|107
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|10
|108
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|10
|109
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|10
|110
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|10
|111
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|10
|112
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|10
|113
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|SP
|10
|114
|Frankie Montas, OAK
|SP
|10
|115
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|9
|116
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|9
|117
|Andrew McCutchen, PHI
|OF
|9
|118
|Mitch Haniger, SEA
|OF
|9
|119
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|9
|120
|Omar Narvaez, SEA
|C
|9
|121
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|9
|122
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|9
|123
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|7
|124
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|7
|125
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|7
|126
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|6
|127
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|6
|128
|David Peralta, ARI
|OF
|6
|129
|Ketel Marte, ARI
|2B/SS/OF
|6
|130
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|6
|131
|Jean Segura, PHI
|SS
|6
|132
|Nick Senzel, CIN
|2B/OF
|6
|133
|Hunter Dozier, KC
|1B/3B
|6
|134
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|5
|135
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|5
|136
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|5
|137
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|5
|138
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|5
|139
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|5
|140
|Max Fried, ATL
|SP
|5
|141
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|5
|142
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|SP
|5
|143
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|SP/RP
|5
|144
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|5
|145
|Jordan Hicks, STL
|RP
|5
|146
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|5
|147
|Buster Posey, SF
|C
|4
|148
|Yandy Diaz, TB
|1B/3B
|4
|149
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|4
|150
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B
|4
|151
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|4
|152
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|4
|153
|Martin Perez, MIN
|SP
|4
|154
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|4
|155
|Greg Holland, ARI
|RP
|4
|156
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|4
|157
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|4
|158
|Franmil Reyes, SD
|OF
|3
|159
|Alex Verdugo, LAD
|OF
|3
|160
|Alex Gordon, KC
|OF
|3
|161
|Austin Riley, ATL
|3B/OF
|3
|162
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B/SS
|3
|163
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|1B/2B
|3
|164
|Brandon Lowe, TB
|2B
|3
|165
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|OF
|2
|166
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|2
|167
|Victor Robles, WAS
|OF
|2
|168
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|2
|169
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|2
|170
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|2
|171
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|2
|172
|Brad Peacock, HOU
|SP/RP
|2
|173
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|2
|174
|Michael Chavis, BOS
|2B/3B
|2
|175
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|SP
|2
|176
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|2
|177
|Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
|SP
|2
|178
|Jordan Lyles, PIT
|SP/RP
|2
|179
|Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
|1B
|2
|180
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|2
|181
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI
|3B/SS
|2
|182
|Christian Walker, ARI
|1B
|1
|183
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|1
|184
|Tommy La Stella, LAA
|2B/3B
|1
|185
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW
|OF
|1
|186
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|1
|187
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|1
|188
|Corbin Martin, HOU
|SP
|1
|189
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|1
|190
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|1
|191
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|SP
|1
|192
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|1
|193
|Alex Colome, CHW
|RP
|1
|194
|Craig Kimbrel, FA
|RP
|1
|195
|Jerad Eickhoff, PHI
|SP/RP
|1
|196
|Yonny Chirinos, TB
|SP/RP
|1
|197
|Matt Strahm, SD
|SP/RP
|1
|198
|Spencer Turnbull, DET
|SP
|1
|199
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|SP
|1
|200
|Zach Davies, MIL
|SP
|1
