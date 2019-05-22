Fantasy Baseball: Latest H2H trade values chart shows Jose Ramirez losing ground in the top 200

It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it could speed up from here, says Scott White, who assigns a trade value to each of his top 200.

I still believe in Jose Ramirez. The plate discipline is still excellent. He's hitting the ball as hard as he always has. The tell-tale signs of decline aren't there, and it wouldn't make sense for them to be at age 26.

But by now, we have to be open to the idea that something is happening beyond the tell-tale signs. With an 0-for-2 performance Tuesday, he's hitting under .200 for the year. Factor in the final six weeks of last season, when his production first began to evaporate, and he's batting .181 with seven home runs over his past 87 games. That's more than half a season. And his spring training performance, for whatever it's worth, didn't break from the trend either.

If it's bad luck or a slump or whatever else we've been reduced to calling it, it's reaching unprecedented levels. And while my experience with advanced stats suggests that no matter how long it seems to take, the numbers do eventually reflect the data, he's presenting a real test of that faith -- the faith, that is, in reason.

So this week's Trade Chart, which features my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues, depicts his biggest drop yet ... all the way to 26th. (Like I said, still a believer.) Chances are you could buy him for much less than I value him here, and I guess I'm suggesting you do so. But I also think I'm to the point now where every week of continued ineptitude will drop him another 10-15 spots. Proceed with caution.

But first, enjoy this refresher on how the chart works:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank Player Position Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 53
2 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 51
3 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 50
4 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 48
5 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 47
6 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 47
7 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 47
8 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 46
9 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 46
10 Chris Sale, BOS SP 45
11 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 44
12 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 43
13 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 41
14 Blake Snell, TB SP 40
15 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 39
16 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 39
17 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 38
18 Trea Turner, WAS SS 38
19 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B/OF 37
20 Trevor Story, COL SS 36
21 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 36
22 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/3B/SS 36
23 George Springer, HOU OF 35
24 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 35
25 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 35
26 Jose Ramirez, CLE 3B 34
27 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 34
28 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 34
29 Paul Goldschmidt, STL 1B 34
30 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 34
31 Patrick Corbin, WAS SP 34
32 Adalberto Mondesi, KC SS 33
33 Manny Machado, SD 3B/SS 33
34 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 33
35 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 33
36 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 33
37 Bryce Harper, PHI OF 31
38 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B/OF 31
39 J.T. Realmuto, PHI C 30
40 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 29
41 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 29
42 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 29
43 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 28
44 Michael Brantley, HOU OF 28
45 German Marquez, COL SP 28
46 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 28
47 Willson Contreras, CHC C 27
48 Juan Soto, WAS OF 25
49 Khris Davis, OAK DH 24
50 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 24
51 Pete Alonso, NYM 1B 23
52 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/OF 23
53 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 23
54 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 23
55 Walker Buehler, LAD SP 22
56 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 21
57 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 21
58 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD SP 21
59 James Paxton, NYY SP 20
60 David Price, BOS SP 20
61 Caleb Smith, MIA SP 20
62 Shane Bieber, CLE SP 20
63 Matthew Boyd, DET SP 20
64 Kirby Yates, SD RP 19
65 Edwin Diaz, NYM RP 19
66 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 19
67 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B/3B 19
68 Jorge Polanco, MIN SS 19
69 Paul DeJong, STL SS 19
70 Edwin Encarnacion, SEA 1B 19
71 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 18
72 Eugenio Suarez, STL 3B 18
73 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 17
74 Zack Wheeler, NYM SP 17
75 Chris Paddack, SD SP 17
76 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR 3B 16
77 Tommy Pham, TB OF 16
78 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 16
79 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 16
80 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 15
81 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 15
82 Yasmani Grandal, MIL C 15
83 Charlie Morton, TB SP 15
84 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 14
85 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 14
86 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 13
87 Blake Treinen, OAK RP 13
88 Brad Hand, CLE RP 13
89 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP 13
90 Roberto Osuna, HOU RP 13
91 Corey Seager, LAD SS 13
92 Fernando Tatis, SD SS 13
93 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 13
94 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 13
95 Domingo German, NYY SP 13
96 Mike Minor, TEX SP 13
97 Nelson Cruz, MIN DH 11
98 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 11
99 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 11
100 Cole Hamels, CHC SP 11
101 Austin Meadows, TB OF 11
102 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 11
103 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 11
104 Mike Moustakas, MIL 2B/3B 11
105 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 11
106 Joe Musgrove, PIT SP 11
107 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 10
108 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/3B 10
109 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 10
110 Luke Voit, NYY 1B 10
111 Chris Archer, PIT SP 10
112 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 10
113 Luke Weaver, ARI SP 10
114 Frankie Montas, OAK SP 10
115 Aaron Hicks, NYY OF 9
116 Starling Marte, PIT OF 9
117 Andrew McCutchen, PHI OF 9
118 Mitch Haniger, SEA OF 9
119 Yadier Molina, STL C 9
120 Omar Narvaez, SEA C 9
121 Tyler Glasnow, TB SP/RP 9
122 Josh Hader, MIL RP 9
123 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 7
124 Luis Severino, NYY SP 7
125 Carlos Santana, CLE 1B 7
126 Josh Donaldson, ATL 3B 6
127 Domingo Santana, SEA OF 6
128 David Peralta, ARI OF 6
129 Ketel Marte, ARI 2B/SS/OF 6
130 Gleyber Torres, NYY 2B/SS 6
131 Jean Segura, PHI SS 6
132 Nick Senzel, CIN 2B/OF 6
133 Hunter Dozier, KC 1B/3B 6
134 Jon Gray, COL SP 5
135 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL SP 5
136 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 5
137 Mike Soroka, ATL SP 5
138 Jon Lester, CHC SP 5
139 Rich Hill, LAD SP 5
140 Max Fried, ATL SP 5
141 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 5
142 Griffin Canning, LAA SP 5
143 Brandon Woodruff, MIL SP/RP 5
144 Ken Giles, TOR RP 5
145 Jordan Hicks, STL RP 5
146 Wilson Ramos, NYM C 5
147 Buster Posey, SF C 4
148 Yandy Diaz, TB 1B/3B 4
149 Gregory Polanco, PIT OF 4
150 Max Muncy, LAD 1B/2B/3B 4
151 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 4
152 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 4
153 Martin Perez, MIN SP 4
154 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 4
155 Greg Holland, ARI RP 4
156 Wade Davis, COL RP 4
157 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 4
158 Franmil Reyes, SD OF 3
159 Alex Verdugo, LAD OF 3
160 Alex Gordon, KC OF 3
161 Austin Riley, ATL 3B/OF 3
162 Jonathan Villar, BAL 2B/SS 3
163 Daniel Murphy, COL 1B/2B 3
164 Brandon Lowe, TB 2B 3
165 Nicholas Castellanos, DET OF 2
166 Yasiel Puig, CIN OF 2
167 Victor Robles, WAS OF 2
168 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 2
169 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 2
170 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP/RP 2
171 Shane Greene, DET RP 2
172 Brad Peacock, HOU SP/RP 2
173 Lucas Giolito, CHW SP 2
174 Michael Chavis, BOS 2B/3B 2
175 Zach Eflin, PHI SP 2
176 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 2
177 Yusei Kikuchi, SEA SP 2
178 Jordan Lyles, PIT SP/RP 2
179 Daniel Vogelbach, SEA 1B 2
180 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 2
181 Eduardo Escobar, ARI 3B/SS 2
182 Christian Walker, ARI 1B 1
183 Trey Mancini, BAL 1B/OF 1
184 Tommy La Stella, LAA 2B/3B 1
185 Eloy Jimenez, CHW OF 1
186 Marcus Semien, OAK SS 1
187 Tim Anderson, CHW SS 1
188 Corbin Martin, HOU SP 1
189 Kyle Gibson, MIN SP 1
190 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 1
191 Marco Gonzales, SEA SP 1
192 Will Smith, SF RP 1
193 Alex Colome, CHW RP 1
194 Craig Kimbrel, FA RP 1
195 Jerad Eickhoff, PHI SP/RP 1
196 Yonny Chirinos, TB SP/RP 1
197 Matt Strahm, SD SP/RP 1
198 Spencer Turnbull, DET SP 1
199 Jake Odorizzi, MIN SP 1
200 Zach Davies, MIL SP 1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

