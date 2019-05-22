Fantasy Baseball: Latest H2H trade values chart shows Jose Ramirez losing ground in the top 200

I still believe in Jose Ramirez. The plate discipline is still excellent. He's hitting the ball as hard as he always has. The tell-tale signs of decline aren't there, and it wouldn't make sense for them to be at age 26.

But by now, we have to be open to the idea that something is happening beyond the tell-tale signs. With an 0-for-2 performance Tuesday, he's hitting under .200 for the year. Factor in the final six weeks of last season, when his production first began to evaporate, and he's batting .181 with seven home runs over his past 87 games. That's more than half a season. And his spring training performance, for whatever it's worth, didn't break from the trend either.

If it's bad luck or a slump or whatever else we've been reduced to calling it, it's reaching unprecedented levels. And while my experience with advanced stats suggests that no matter how long it seems to take, the numbers do eventually reflect the data, he's presenting a real test of that faith -- the faith, that is, in reason.

So this week's Trade Chart, which features my latest top 200 for Head-to-Head points leagues, depicts his biggest drop yet ... all the way to 26th. (Like I said, still a believer.) Chances are you could buy him for much less than I value him here, and I guess I'm suggesting you do so. But I also think I'm to the point now where every week of continued ineptitude will drop him another 10-15 spots. Proceed with caution.

But first, enjoy this refresher on how the chart works:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.