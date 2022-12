Our first mock draft for the traditional Rotisserie format was nearly a month ago, before the offseason had really gotten underway.

Our first mock draft for the Head-to-Head points format comes after a dizzying two-week stretch of activity, beginning with the winter meetings in San Diego, that crossed most of the big-ticket items off the offseason to-do list.

To say it turned the Fantasy rankings upside-down would be an exaggeration. Many of the larger trends that we saw in the initial mock carried over to this alternate scoring format. Starting pitching was again devalued, though not to the same extent since points leagues tend to favor pitching (Gerrit Cole and Sandy Alcantara went in Round 1). Meanwhile, position scarcity again took priority, perhaps even more so since there were fewer lineup spots to fill.

But the offseason wheeling and dealing did come into play for a few picks. Such as ...

Here's who took part in the draft, along with where they picked:

1) Doug Roe, defending Podcast Listeners League champ

2) Daniel Preciado (@DanJPreciado)

3) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

5) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

6) George Kurtz, Sportsgrid (@GeorgeKurtz)

7) Chris Mitchell, FantasyData (@CJMitch73)

8) Raymond Atherton (@RaymondAtherton)

9) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

10) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

11) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball Podcast (@fantasyaceball)

12) Dave Funnell, Prospects1500 (@sportz_nutt51)

A few quick comments on my strategy before we dive into the results. My goal was to give myself a potentially high-end hitter at every lineup spot, which is much harder to do now than in recent years. I think I succeeded for the most part, beginning outfielder-outfielder and then locking up second base with Marcus Semien in Round 3. I hoped that Nolan Arenado would make it back to me in Round 4, with Alex Bregman as a fallback. It didn't happen, which is why I felt compelled to take Max Muncy in Round 8 before the position turned to complete mush (he's well suited for this format). I also waited as long as I possibly could to fill shortstop (Willy Adames in Round 9) and first base (Christian Walker in Round 16), which was more by design given the depth at those positions.