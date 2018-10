Fantasy Baseball Offseason Mock Draft: Clayton Kershaw slides in first look at 2019

Head-to-Head points. It's the format most known for elevating starting pitchers, right?

And elevating them has become a trend across all formats as the gap between the haves and have-nots continues to grow, don't you think?

That should theoretically push Clayton Kershaw into unprecedented territory, pitting him alongside first-round mainstays like Mookie Betts and Nolan Arenado, wouldn't you say?

I mean, sure, he wasn't quite as dominant in 2018, but he gets a pass for missing time with injury, right? Right?

The tide seems to be turning on that front. Seven total pitchers went in the first two rounds, and Kershaw was the last among them, barely making the cut.

It wasn't a total surprise. I had him going in the same range in my projected first two rounds, but it suggests the disenchantment is industry-wide. He's still a good pitcher, but with reduced velocity and a lower strikeout ceiling, he's not the standout we've long known him to be. And that's before you factor in the injury risk.

Who contributed to shaping this consensus, at least as far as our first foray into 2019 goes? There were 12 people in all, myself included:

1 - Donkey Teeth, Razzball

2 - Chris Mitchell, RotoExperts

3 - Igor Mello, CBS Sports

4 - Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

5 - Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

6 - Chris Towers, CBS Sports

7 - Jeff Tobin, CBS Sports

8 - Mike Kuchera, The Fantasy Man

9 - Lance Brozdowski, Big Three Sports

10 - Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

11 - George Maselli, CBS Sports

12 - Scott White, CBS Sports

A few other observations:

Now then ...