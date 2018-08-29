Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Daniel Murphy, Justin Turner saving their seasons
Scott White updates his
It's the revenge of the old guys.
You thought they were broken. You thought they were beaten and being phased out; one watching his team bring in big-name infielders from the outside and the other joining a team with big-name infielders on the inside.
But Justin Turner and Daniel Murphy, we've recently come to learn, are as good as they've ever been.
The former is batting .405 with five homers and a 1.211 OPS since the start of August. The latter is hitting .354 with seven homers and a .956 OPS since the All-Star break. Both are playing every day despite their teams' ability to ease the burden, and with that sort of production, well, why wouldn't they?
Like Matt Carpenter before them, it was only a matter of time.
But as with Carpenter, I began to lose hope. They didn't come back from injury guns blazing, which had me fixating on their age rather than the underlying data, which still made both out to be exceptional contact hitters with elevated line-drive and/or fly-ball rates.
And so instead of leading the charge, I'm forced to react here in my top 250 ... like a sucker.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA, OF
|2
|Mookie Betts, BOS, OF
|3
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 2B/3B
|4
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, OF
|5
|Francisco Lindor, CLE, SS
|6
|Max Scherzer, WAS, SP
|7
|Nolan Arenado, COL, 3B
|8
|Manny Machado, LAD, 3B/SS
|9
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|10
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS, OF
|11
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|12
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|13
|Bryce Harper, WAS, OF
|14
|Corey Kluber, CLE, SP
|15
|Javier Baez, CHC, 2B/3B/SS
|16
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B/SS
|17
|Trea Turner, WAS, SS
|18
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|19
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|20
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|21
|Gerrit Cole, HOU, SP
|22
|Patrick Corbin, ARI, SP
|23
|Freddie Freeman, ATL, 1B
|24
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI, 1B
|25
|Zack Greinke, ARI, SP
|26
|Charlie Blackmon, COL, OF
|27
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, OF
|28
|Trevor Story, COL, SS
|29
|Blake Snell, TB, SP
|30
|Matt Carpenter, STL, 1B/2B/3B
|31
|Starling Marte, PIT, OF
|32
|Christian Yelich, MIL, OF
|33
|Khris Davis, OAK, OF
|34
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE, SP
|35
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM, SP
|36
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN, 3B
|37
|Edwin Diaz, SEA, RP
|38
|James Paxton, SEA, SP
|39
|Charlie Morton, HOU, SP
|40
|Carlos Correa, HOU, SS
|41
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC, 1B
|42
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|43
|Luis Severino, NYY, SP
|44
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS, RP
|45
|George Springer, HOU, OF
|46
|Aaron Judge, NYY, OF
|47
|Blake Treinen, OAK, RP
|48
|Juan Soto, WAS, OF
|49
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL, OF
|50
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, OF
|51
|Nick Markakis, ATL, OF
|52
|Michael Brantley, CLE, OF
|53
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B/OF
|54
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA, C/1B
|55
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|56
|Nelson Cruz, SEA, DH
|57
|Anthony Rendon, WAS, 3B
|58
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, OF
|59
|Mike Clevinger, CLE, SP
|60
|Miles Mikolas, STL, SP
|61
|Rick Porcello, BOS, SP
|62
|David Price, BOS, SP
|63
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS, SP
|64
|Madison Bumgarner, SF, SP
|65
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|66
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|67
|Jesus Aguilar, MIL, 1B/3B
|68
|Kris Bryant, CHC, 3B/OF
|69
|Eddie Rosario, MIN, OF
|70
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 1B/2B/OF
|71
|Jean Segura, SEA, SS
|72
|Didi Gregorius, NYY, SS
|73
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX, OF
|74
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY, SP
|75
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|76
|Gary Sanchez, NYY, C
|77
|Scooter Gennett, CIN, 2B
|78
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, 1B/OF
|79
|Kenley Jansen, LAD, RP
|80
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT, RP
|81
|Justin Upton, LAA, OF
|82
|Yadier Molina, STL, C/1B
|83
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD, C
|84
|Brian Dozier, MIN, 2B
|85
|A.J. Pollock, ARI, OF
|86
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, 2B/SS
|87
|Daniel Murphy, CHC, 1B/2B
|88
|Jose Berrios, MIN, SP
|89
|Jon Gray, COL, SP
|90
|David Peralta, ARI, OF
|91
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET, 3B/OF
|92
|Matt Chapman, OAK, 3B
|93
|Wilson Ramos, PHI, C
|94
|Rougned Odor, TEX, 2B
|95
|Dee Gordon, SEA, 2B/OF
|96
|J.A. Happ, NYY, SP
|97
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU, SP
|98
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL, SP
|99
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE, 1B
|100
|Wil Myers, SD, 1B/3B/OF
|101
|Jameson Taillon, PIT, SP
|102
|Cole Hamels, CHC, SP
|103
|German Marquez, COL, SP
|104
|Roberto Osuna, HOU, RP
|105
|Trevor Bauer, CLE, SP
|106
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|107
|Gregory Polanco, PIT, OF
|108
|Aaron Hicks, NYY, OF
|109
|Joey Gallo, TEX, 1B/3B/OF
|110
|Miguel Andujar, NYY, 3B
|111
|Evan Gattis, HOU, C
|112
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|113
|Brad Boxberger, ARI, RP
|114
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN, RP
|115
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|116
|Jed Lowrie, OAK, 2B/3B
|117
|DJ LeMahieu, COL, 2B
|118
|Travis Shaw, MIL, 2B/3B
|119
|Andrew McCutchen, SF, OF
|120
|A.J. Minter, ATL, RP
|121
|Kirby Yates, SD, RP
|122
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|123
|Jose Leclerc, TEX, RP
|124
|Robinson Cano, SEA, 2B
|125
|Zack Godley, ARI, SP
|126
|Michael Kopech, CHW, SP
|127
|Kyle Gibson, MIN, SP
|128
|Jake Arrieta, PHI, SP
|129
|Zack Wheeler, NYM, SP
|130
|Mallex Smith, TB, OF
|131
|Ian Desmond, COL, 1B/OF
|132
|Matt Olson, OAK, 1B
|133
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA, SS
|134
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B/2B/3B/OF
|135
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|136
|Ross Stripling, LAD, SP/RP
|137
|Andrew Heaney, LAA, SP
|138
|Rich Hill, LAD, SP
|139
|Carlos Rodon, CHW, SP
|140
|Will Smith, SF, RP
|141
|Bud Norris, STL, RP
|142
|Wade Davis, COL, RP
|143
|Mike Moustakas, MIL, 3B
|144
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI, 3B/SS
|145
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|146
|Odubel Herrera, PHI, OF
|147
|Kole Calhoun, LAA, OF
|148
|Chris Archer, PIT, SP
|149
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP/RP
|150
|Jeremy Jeffress, MIL, RP
|151
|Dereck Rodriguez, SF, SP
|152
|Tanner Roark, WAS, SP
|153
|Nomar Mazara, TEX, OF
|154
|Carlos Santana, PHI, 1B
|155
|Jurickson Profar, TEX, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|156
|Josh Donaldson, TOR, 3B
|157
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI, 2B
|158
|Elvis Andrus, TEX, SS
|159
|Jose Peraza, CIN, 2B/SS
|160
|Justin Smoak, TOR, 1B
|161
|Brandon Morrow, CHC, RP
|162
|Sean Doolittle, WAS, RP
|163
|Pedro Strop, CHC, RP
|164
|Cody Allen, CLE, RP
|165
|Taylor Ward, LAA, C/3B
|166
|Ketel Marte, ARI, 2B/SS
|167
|Nick Pivetta, PHI, SP
|168
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS, SP
|169
|Kevin Gausman, ATL, SP
|170
|Tommy Pham, TB, OF
|171
|Jonathan Schoop, MIL, 2B/SS
|172
|Sean Newcomb, ATL, SP
|173
|Robbie Ray, ARI, SP
|174
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP
|175
|Marcus Semien, OAK, SS
|176
|Asdrubal Cabrera, PHI, 2B/3B/SS
|177
|Brian Anderson, MIA, 3B/OF
|178
|Jose Martinez, STL, 1B/OF
|179
|Marcell Ozuna, STL, OF
|180
|Kendrys Morales, TOR, 1B
|181
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU, 1B/2B/OF/SS
|182
|Yasiel Puig, LAD, OF
|183
|Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, SP/RP
|184
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|185
|David Robertson, NYY, RP
|186
|Blake Parker, LAA, RP
|187
|Shane Greene, DET, RP
|188
|Robinson Chirinos, TEX, C
|189
|Francisco Cervelli, PIT, C
|190
|Sean Manaea, OAK, SP
|191
|Zach Eflin, PHI, SP
|192
|Vince Velasquez, PHI, SP
|193
|Tyler Glasnow, TB, SP/RP
|194
|Joe Musgrove, PIT, SP/RP
|195
|Kyle Freeland, COL, SP
|196
|Sergio Romo, TB, SP/RP
|197
|Ken Giles, TOR, RP
|198
|Brad Hand, CLE, RP
|199
|Michael Fulmer, DET, SP
|200
|Jose Quintana, CHC, SP
|201
|Jon Lester, CHC, SP
|202
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|203
|Alex Wood, LAD, SP
|204
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP/DH
|205
|Trevor Cahill, OAK, SP
|206
|Mike Fiers, OAK, SP
|207
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC, OF
|208
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B/OF
|209
|Jake Bauers, TB, 1B/OF
|210
|Brandon Nimmo, NYM, OF
|211
|Ender Inciarte, ATL, OF
|212
|Carlos Gonzalez, COL, OF
|213
|Michael Conforto, NYM, OF
|214
|Stephen Piscotty, OAK, OF
|215
|Julio Teheran, ATL, SP
|216
|Clay Buchholz, ARI, SP
|217
|Marcus Stroman, TOR, SP
|218
|Marco Gonzales, SEA, SP
|219
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD, SP
|220
|CC Sabathia, NYY, SP
|221
|Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
|222
|Ryan Zimmerman, WAS, 1B
|223
|Tyler White, HOU, 1B
|224
|C.J. Cron, TB, 1B
|225
|Paul DeJong, STL, 2B/SS
|226
|Maikel Franco, PHI, 3B
|227
|Kyle Seager, SEA, 3B
|228
|Tyler Anderson, COL, SP
|229
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|230
|Junior Guerra, MIL, SP
|231
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA, SP
|232
|Lance McCullers, HOU, SP
|233
|Trevor Richards, MIA, SP
|234
|Mike Leake, SEA, SP
|235
|Michael Wacha, STL, SP
|236
|Drew Steckenrider, MIA, RP
|237
|Mychal Givens, BAL, RP
|238
|Ryan Madson, WAS, RP
|239
|Trevor Hildenberger, MIN, RP
|240
|Willy Adames, TB, 2B/SS
|241
|Corey Dickerson, PIT, OF
|242
|Chase Anderson, MIL, SP
|243
|Lance Lynn, NYY, SP
|244
|Danny Duffy, KC, SP
|245
|Mike Minor, TEX, SP/RP
|246
|Matthew Boyd, DET, SP
|247
|Trevor Williams, PIT, SP
|248
|Felix Pena, LAA, SP/RP
|249
|Brad Keller, KC, SP/RP
|250
|Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
