Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Daniel Murphy, Justin Turner saving their seasons

Scott White updates his

It's the revenge of the old guys.

You thought they were broken. You thought they were beaten and being phased out; one watching his team bring in big-name infielders from the outside and the other joining a team with big-name infielders on the inside.

But Justin Turner and Daniel Murphy, we've recently come to learn, are as good as they've ever been.

The former is batting .405 with five homers and a 1.211 OPS since the start of August. The latter is hitting .354 with seven homers and a .956 OPS since the All-Star break. Both are playing every day despite their teams' ability to ease the burden, and with that sort of production, well, why wouldn't they?

Like Matt Carpenter before them, it was only a matter of time. 

But as with Carpenter, I began to lose hope. They didn't come back from injury guns blazing, which had me fixating on their age rather than the underlying data, which still made both out to be exceptional contact hitters with elevated line-drive and/or fly-ball rates.

And so instead of leading the charge, I'm forced to react here in my top 250 ... like a sucker.

RankPlayer
1Mike Trout, LAA, OF
2Mookie Betts, BOS, OF
3Jose Ramirez, CLE, 2B/3B
4J.D. Martinez, BOS, OF
5Francisco Lindor, CLE, SS
6Max Scherzer, WAS, SP
7Nolan Arenado, COL, 3B
8Manny Machado, LAD, 3B/SS
9Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
10Andrew Benintendi, BOS, OF
11Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
12Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
13Bryce Harper, WAS, OF
14Corey Kluber, CLE, SP
15Javier Baez, CHC, 2B/3B/SS
16Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B/SS
17Trea Turner, WAS, SS
18Chris Sale, BOS, SP
19Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
20Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
21Gerrit Cole, HOU, SP
22Patrick Corbin, ARI, SP
23Freddie Freeman, ATL, 1B
24Paul Goldschmidt, ARI, 1B
25Zack Greinke, ARI, SP
26Charlie Blackmon, COL, OF
27Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, OF
28Trevor Story, COL, SS
29Blake Snell, TB, SP
30Matt Carpenter, STL, 1B/2B/3B
31Starling Marte, PIT, OF
32Christian Yelich, MIL, OF
33Khris Davis, OAK, OF
34Carlos Carrasco, CLE, SP
35Noah Syndergaard, NYM, SP
36Eugenio Suarez, CIN, 3B
37Edwin Diaz, SEA, RP
38James Paxton, SEA, SP
39Charlie Morton, HOU, SP
40Carlos Correa, HOU, SS
41Anthony Rizzo, CHC, 1B
42Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
43Luis Severino, NYY, SP
44Craig Kimbrel, BOS, RP
45George Springer, HOU, OF
46Aaron Judge, NYY, OF
47Blake Treinen, OAK, RP
48Juan Soto, WAS, OF
49Lorenzo Cain, MIL, OF
50Ronald Acuna, ATL, OF
51Nick Markakis, ATL, OF
52Michael Brantley, CLE, OF
53Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B/OF
54J.T. Realmuto, MIA, C/1B
55Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
56Nelson Cruz, SEA, DH
57Anthony Rendon, WAS, 3B
58Mitch Haniger, SEA, OF
59Mike Clevinger, CLE, SP
60Miles Mikolas, STL, SP
61Rick Porcello, BOS, SP
62David Price, BOS, SP
63Stephen Strasburg, WAS, SP
64Madison Bumgarner, SF, SP
65Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
66Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
67Jesus Aguilar, MIL, 1B/3B
68Kris Bryant, CHC, 3B/OF
69Eddie Rosario, MIN, OF
70Whit Merrifield, KC, 1B/2B/OF
71Jean Segura, SEA, SS
72Didi Gregorius, NYY, SS
73Shin-Soo Choo, TEX, OF
74Masahiro Tanaka, NYY, SP
75Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
76Gary Sanchez, NYY, C
77Scooter Gennett, CIN, 2B
78Cody Bellinger, LAD, 1B/OF
79Kenley Jansen, LAD, RP
80Felipe Vazquez, PIT, RP
81Justin Upton, LAA, OF
82Yadier Molina, STL, C/1B
83Yasmani Grandal, LAD, C
84Brian Dozier, MIN, 2B
85A.J. Pollock, ARI, OF
86Gleyber Torres, NYY, 2B/SS
87Daniel Murphy, CHC, 1B/2B
88Jose Berrios, MIN, SP
89Jon Gray, COL, SP
90David Peralta, ARI, OF
91Nicholas Castellanos, DET, 3B/OF
92Matt Chapman, OAK, 3B
93Wilson Ramos, PHI, C
94Rougned Odor, TEX, 2B
95Dee Gordon, SEA, 2B/OF
96J.A. Happ, NYY, SP
97Dallas Keuchel, HOU, SP
98Mike Foltynewicz, ATL, SP
99Edwin Encarnacion, CLE, 1B
100Wil Myers, SD, 1B/3B/OF
101Jameson Taillon, PIT, SP
102Cole Hamels, CHC, SP
103German Marquez, COL, SP
104Roberto Osuna, HOU, RP
105Trevor Bauer, CLE, SP
106Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
107Gregory Polanco, PIT, OF
108Aaron Hicks, NYY, OF
109Joey Gallo, TEX, 1B/3B/OF
110Miguel Andujar, NYY, 3B
111Evan Gattis, HOU, C
112Willson Contreras, CHC, C
113Brad Boxberger, ARI, RP
114Raisel Iglesias, CIN, RP
115Salvador Perez, KC, C
116Jed Lowrie, OAK, 2B/3B
117DJ LeMahieu, COL, 2B
118Travis Shaw, MIL, 2B/3B
119Andrew McCutchen, SF, OF
120A.J. Minter, ATL, RP
121Kirby Yates, SD, RP
122Josh Hader, MIL, RP
123Jose Leclerc, TEX, RP
124Robinson Cano, SEA, 2B
125Zack Godley, ARI, SP
126Michael Kopech, CHW, SP
127Kyle Gibson, MIN, SP
128Jake Arrieta, PHI, SP
129Zack Wheeler, NYM, SP
130Mallex Smith, TB, OF
131Ian Desmond, COL, 1B/OF
132Matt Olson, OAK, 1B
133Andrelton Simmons, LAA, SS
134Max Muncy, LAD, 1B/2B/3B/OF
135Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
136Ross Stripling, LAD, SP/RP
137Andrew Heaney, LAA, SP
138Rich Hill, LAD, SP
139Carlos Rodon, CHW, SP
140Will Smith, SF, RP
141Bud Norris, STL, RP
142Wade Davis, COL, RP
143Mike Moustakas, MIL, 3B
144Eduardo Escobar, ARI, 3B/SS
145Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
146Odubel Herrera, PHI, OF
147Kole Calhoun, LAA, OF
148Chris Archer, PIT, SP
149Walker Buehler, LAD, SP/RP
150Jeremy Jeffress, MIL, RP
151Dereck Rodriguez, SF, SP
152Tanner Roark, WAS, SP
153Nomar Mazara, TEX, OF
154Carlos Santana, PHI, 1B
155Jurickson Profar, TEX, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
156Josh Donaldson, TOR, 3B
157Cesar Hernandez, PHI, 2B
158Elvis Andrus, TEX, SS
159Jose Peraza, CIN, 2B/SS
160Justin Smoak, TOR, 1B
161Brandon Morrow, CHC, RP
162Sean Doolittle, WAS, RP
163Pedro Strop, CHC, RP
164Cody Allen, CLE, RP
165Taylor Ward, LAA, C/3B
166Ketel Marte, ARI, 2B/SS
167Nick Pivetta, PHI, SP
168Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS, SP
169Kevin Gausman, ATL, SP
170Tommy Pham, TB, OF
171Jonathan Schoop, MIL, 2B/SS
172Sean Newcomb, ATL, SP
173Robbie Ray, ARI, SP
174Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP
175Marcus Semien, OAK, SS
176Asdrubal Cabrera, PHI, 2B/3B/SS
177Brian Anderson, MIA, 3B/OF
178Jose Martinez, STL, 1B/OF
179Marcell Ozuna, STL, OF
180Kendrys Morales, TOR, 1B
181Marwin Gonzalez, HOU, 1B/2B/OF/SS
182Yasiel Puig, LAD, OF
183Seranthony Dominguez, PHI, SP/RP
184Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
185David Robertson, NYY, RP
186Blake Parker, LAA, RP
187Shane Greene, DET, RP
188Robinson Chirinos, TEX, C
189Francisco Cervelli, PIT, C
190Sean Manaea, OAK, SP
191Zach Eflin, PHI, SP
192Vince Velasquez, PHI, SP
193Tyler Glasnow, TB, SP/RP
194Joe Musgrove, PIT, SP/RP
195Kyle Freeland, COL, SP
196Sergio Romo, TB, SP/RP
197Ken Giles, TOR, RP
198Brad Hand, CLE, RP
199Michael Fulmer, DET, SP
200Jose Quintana, CHC, SP
201Jon Lester, CHC, SP
202Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
203Alex Wood, LAD, SP
204Shohei Ohtani, LAA, SP/DH
205Trevor Cahill, OAK, SP
206Mike Fiers, OAK, SP
207Kyle Schwarber, CHC, OF
208Brandon Belt, SF, 1B/OF
209Jake Bauers, TB, 1B/OF
210Brandon Nimmo, NYM, OF
211Ender Inciarte, ATL, OF
212Carlos Gonzalez, COL, OF
213Michael Conforto, NYM, OF
214Stephen Piscotty, OAK, OF
215Julio Teheran, ATL, SP
216Clay Buchholz, ARI, SP
217Marcus Stroman, TOR, SP
218Marco Gonzales, SEA, SP
219Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD, SP
220CC Sabathia, NYY, SP
221Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B
222Ryan Zimmerman, WAS, 1B
223Tyler White, HOU, 1B
224C.J. Cron, TB, 1B
225Paul DeJong, STL, 2B/SS
226Maikel Franco, PHI, 3B
227Kyle Seager, SEA, 3B
228Tyler Anderson, COL, SP
229Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
230Junior Guerra, MIL, SP
231Tyler Skaggs, LAA, SP
232Lance McCullers, HOU, SP
233Trevor Richards, MIA, SP
234Mike Leake, SEA, SP
235Michael Wacha, STL, SP
236Drew Steckenrider, MIA, RP
237Mychal Givens, BAL, RP
238Ryan Madson, WAS, RP
239Trevor Hildenberger, MIN, RP
240Willy Adames, TB, 2B/SS
241Corey Dickerson, PIT, OF
242Chase Anderson, MIL, SP
243Lance Lynn, NYY, SP
244Danny Duffy, KC, SP
245Mike Minor, TEX, SP/RP
246Matthew Boyd, DET, SP
247Trevor Williams, PIT, SP
248Felix Pena, LAA, SP/RP
249Brad Keller, KC, SP/RP
250Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories