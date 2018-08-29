Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Daniel Murphy, Justin Turner saving their seasons

It's the revenge of the old guys.



You thought they were broken. You thought they were beaten and being phased out; one watching his team bring in big-name infielders from the outside and the other joining a team with big-name infielders on the inside.

But Justin Turner and Daniel Murphy, we've recently come to learn, are as good as they've ever been.

The former is batting .405 with five homers and a 1.211 OPS since the start of August. The latter is hitting .354 with seven homers and a .956 OPS since the All-Star break. Both are playing every day despite their teams' ability to ease the burden, and with that sort of production, well, why wouldn't they?

Like Matt Carpenter before them, it was only a matter of time.

But as with Carpenter, I began to lose hope. They didn't come back from injury guns blazing, which had me fixating on their age rather than the underlying data, which still made both out to be exceptional contact hitters with elevated line-drive and/or fly-ball rates.

And so instead of leading the charge, I'm forced to react here in my top 250 ... like a sucker.