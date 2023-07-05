bobby-witt.jpg

Ask most Fantasy Baseball players, and they'll tell you Bobby Witt Jr. has been a disappointment this season. Coming off an exciting, but often frustrating rookie season, he was still pushed to the bring of Round 1 in a lot of drafts this season, with the expectation that he'd take a big step forward, and that just isn't what we've seen so far.

Witt hit .254/.296/.428 last season, his first in the majors, and his .254/.296/.430 line entering play Wednesday is basically identical. Which means, he's actually been a tiny bit worse than he was last season – the raw number is effectively the same, but it's happening in a season where the league OPS has jumped from .706 to .730. Witt has, on a per-PA basis, actually been slightly worse than last season once you account for the league as a whole hitting better, and the fact that he's running a whole lot more than he did last season is only partially offsetting that, given that we've already seen nearly 75% as many steals as all of last year, league-wide. 

So, Witt is stagnating, right? That's what I thought, but when I took a look at his stats yesterday, I was pleasantly surprised. See, while the surface-level numbers look largely the same, when you crack under the hood, it's clear, Witt has taken a step forward this season.

Primarily, it's coming from the kind of contact Witt is making. His plate discipline remains less-than-ideal, though he has shaved 1.1 percentage points off his strikeout rate while walking a bit more. But that's not where Witt has shown the most improvement.

No, Witt's growth has come, rather naturally, from the quality of contact he's generating. Witt's average exit velocity has jumped up 0.9 mph, while his line drive rate has jumped up to 28.7%, a very good mark. He's hitting the ball at the right launch angles more often (sweet-spot% is up to 36.4% from 32.5%, an above-average mark), and he's hitting the ball harder. Those are good things.

Add it all up, and Witt's expected batting average has jumped from .252 to .288, while his expected slugging percentage is all the way up from .427 to .512. Last season, Witt played right about at his expected stats, but so far this season, he's way underperforming; the gap between his expected wOBA (.360) and his actual wOBA (.312) is the sixth-largest in baseball. And, while he does play in a tough home park, Witt's speed (he remains arguably the fastest player in baseball) should help him overcome at least some of that.

Which is to say, there's a gap between how Witt is perceived and what he seems likely to do moving forward. Expected stats are not perfectly predictive, of course, but when it comes to a young player, we expect improvement, and that's what the underlying numbers suggest we've seen. If Witt plays more to his expected stats moving forward, you're talking about a legitimate five-category contributor, and likely a first-round caliber bat. Just like we hoped he would be.

Witt has been surpassed in my rankings by Corbin Carroll, and he has been surpassed in the hearts of baseball fans by Elly De La Cruz, but he's still a very, very good young player. And the best days of his season are ahead of him. This might be a perfect opportunity to buy him, before regression takes over and he looks like the star we knew he would. It's coming. 

Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading as of Week 16: 

H2H Points league Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF48
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
3Fernando TatisOF-SS46
4Shohei OhtaniDH-SP46
5Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS43
6Juan SotoOF41
7Bo BichetteSS41
8Freddie Freeman1B38
9Rafael Devers3B38
10Julio RodriguezOF38
11Kyle TuckerOF37
12Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH37
13Trea TurnerSS36
14Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH36
15Bryce HarperDH36
16Corey SeagerDH-SS36
17Marcus Semien2B36
18Pete Alonso1B-DH36
19Corbin CarrollOF363
20Austin Riley3B33
21Gerrit ColeSP33
22Matt Olson1B33
23Spencer StriderRP-SP32
24Yordan AlvarezDH-OF32
25Corbin BurnesSP29
26Randy ArozarenaDH-OF28
27Max ScherzerSP28
28Nolan Arenado3B-DH28
29Kevin GausmanSP28
30Jose Altuve2B28
31Wander FrancoSS28
32Luis RobertOF28
33Framber ValdezSP28
34Aaron JudgeDH-OF28
35Kyle SchwarberDH-OF25
36Luis CastilloSP25
37Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS253
38Josh HaderRP25
39Ozzie Albies2B25
40Zack WheelerSP24
41Aaron NolaSP24
42Zac GallenSP24
43Cedric MullinsOF24
44Sandy AlcantaraSP23
45Shane McClanahanSP23-6
46Justin VerlanderSP23
47Will SmithC-DH22
48Joe MusgroveSP21
49Devin WilliamsRP21
50Felix BautistaRP21
51Michael HarrisOF21
52Jordan RomanoRP20
53Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
54Francisco LindorSS202
55Manny Machado3B19
56J.T. RealmutoC19
57Christian Walker1B18
58Yu DarvishSP18
59Mitch KellerSP182
60Emmanuel ClaseRP18-7
61Alex Bregman3B18
62Cristian JavierSP172
63Clayton KershawSP172
64Nate Lowe1B16
65Salvador PerezC-DH16
66Julio UriasSP15
67Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
68Blake SnellSP152
69Dylan CeaseSP15
70Christian YelichDH-OF15
71Shane BieberSP15-4
72Camilo DovalRP15
73George SpringerDH-OF15-6
74Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF15
75Logan WebbSP15
76Joe RyanSP15
77Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
78Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
79Nathan EovaldiSP15
80Pablo LopezSP15
81Starling MarteOF15
82Mike TroutOF15-22
83Ryan PresslyRP15
84Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
85Xander BogaertsSS15
86Logan GilbertSP15
87Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
88Adley RutschmanC-DH15
89Sean MurphyC-DH15
90Daulton VarshoC-OF15
91Ketel Marte2B-DH154
92George KirbySP15
93Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH15
94Elly De La Cruz3B-SS15
95Matt McLain2B-SS15
96Dansby SwansonSS15
97Jonathan India2B-DH15
98Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS15
99Steven KwanOF14
100Kenley JansenRP14
101David BednarRP14
102Willy AdamesSS14
103Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF14
104Nick CastellanosDH-OF14
105Tyler GlasnowSP14
106Tim AndersonSS13
107Nico Hoerner2B-SS13
108Anthony Rizzo1B-DH13
109Brandon NimmoOF13
110Ian HappOF13
111Jeremy PenaSS132
112Carlos CorreaSS122
113Raisel IglesiasRP122
114Seiya SuzukiOF11-4
115Hunter BrownRP-SP11
116Paul SewaldRP10
117Brandon WoodruffSP10-5
118Ty France1B10
119Nestor CortesSP10
120Masataka YoshidaDH-OF10
121Matt Chapman3B9
122Alexis DiazRP9
123J.D. MartinezDH9
124Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS9-6
125Spencer Steer1B-3B-OF94
126Jose BerriosSP9
127Alex VerdugoOF9
128Giancarlo StantonDH-OF9
129Josh Bell1B-DH9
130Sonny GraySP8
131Jesus LuzardoSP8
132Charlie MortonSP8
133Lance LynnSP8
134Chris BassittSP8
135Josh Jung3B8
136Carlos RodonSP8
137Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH8
138Lucas GiolitoSP8
139Hunter RenfroeOF7
140Ryan McMahon2B-3B7
141Freddy PeraltaSP7
142Luis SeverinoSP7
143Tony GonsolinSP6
144Zach EflinSP64
145Jordan WestburgSS6
146Bailey OberSP65
147Brandon Lowe2B6
148Jhoan DuranRP6
149Josh Naylor1B-DH6
150Jordan MontgomerySP5
151Alec Bohm1B-3B5
152Lourdes GurrielDH-OF5
153Jordan Walker3B-OF5
154Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH5
155Jose Abreu1B-DH5-4
156Willson ContrerasC-DH5
157Gleyber Torres2B-DH5-3
158Kris BryantDH-OF5
159David RobertsonRP5
160Jorge SolerDH-OF4
161Justin Turner1B-3B-DH4
162Bobby MillerSP4
163William ContrerasC-DH4
164Cody Bellinger1B-OF4
165Ke'Bryan Hayes3B4
166Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS4
167Ezequiel TovarSS4
168Rowdy Tellez1B-DH4-10
169Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF4
170Amed RosarioSS4
171Thairo Estrada2B-SS4-5
172Max FriedSP4
173C.J. Cron1B-DH3
174Henry DavisC-OF3
175Jorge Polanco2B3
176Jake Cronenworth1B-2B3
177Jeff McNeil2B-OF3
178Bryce MillerSP3
179Eduardo RodriguezSP32
180Tarik SkubalSP32
181Merrill KellySP3
182Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH3
183Jon GraySP3
184Riley GreeneOF3
185Ranger SuarezSP3
186Jarred KelenicOF3
187Joey Gallo1B-OF3
188Marcell OzunaDH-OF33
189Taijuan WalkerSP32
190Andres Gimenez2B3
191Lars NootbaarOF3
192Reid DetmersSP3
193Colton CowserOF33
194Bryson Stott2B-SS3
195Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH3
196Andrew HeaneySP3
197Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF2
198Carlos EstevezRP2
199Nolan Jones1B-OF2
200Bryan WooSP2#N/A
201Marcus StromanSP2
202Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH2
203MJ MelendezC-DH-OF2
204Alek ManoahSP22
205Leody TaverasOF22
206Adam DuvallOF2
207Francisco AlvarezC2
208Royce Lewis3B-SS2
209Whit Merrifield2B-OF2
210Ramon LaureanoOF2
211Bryce ElderSP2
212Will SmithRP2
213Austin HaysOF2
214Jose AlvaradoRP2
215Alejandro KirkC-DH2
216Peter FairbanksRP2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Fernando TatisOF-SS43
3Shohei OhtaniDH-SP42
4Jose Ramirez3B-DH41
5Corbin CarrollOF352
6Bo BichetteSS35
7Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS35
8Freddie Freeman1B35
9Juan SotoOF33
10Julio RodriguezOF33
11Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS324
12Rafael Devers3B32
13Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH31
14Bryce HarperDH30-2
15Trea TurnerSS29-2
16Kyle TuckerOF29
17Austin Riley3B27
18Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH27
19Matt Olson1B27
20Yordan AlvarezDH-OF27
21Gerrit ColeSP27
22Marcus Semien2B26
23Aaron JudgeDH-OF26
24Spencer StriderRP-SP25
25Pete Alonso1B-DH24
26Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
27Corey SeagerDH-SS24
28Nolan Arenado3B-DH24
29Jose Altuve2B24
30Corbin BurnesSP23
31Max ScherzerSP23
32Wander FrancoSS22
33Kevin GausmanSP22
34Luis RobertOF21
35Luis CastilloSP21
36Framber ValdezSP21
37Elly De La Cruz3B-SS21
38Shane McClanahanSP21-3
39Manny Machado3B21
40Kyle SchwarberDH-OF20
41Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
42Josh HaderRP20
43Zac GallenSP20
44Ozzie Albies2B19
45Cedric MullinsOF19
46Sandy AlcantaraSP192
47Justin VerlanderSP18
48Aaron NolaSP17
49Zack WheelerSP17
50Joe MusgroveSP17
51Felix BautistaRP16
52Devin WilliamsRP16
53Will SmithC-DH16
54J.T. RealmutoC16
55Mitch KellerSP16
56Michael HarrisOF16
57Yu DarvishSP16
58Jordan RomanoRP15
59Salvador PerezC-DH15
60Nate Lowe1B15
61Alex Bregman3B15
62Francisco LindorSS15
63Christian Walker1B15
64Emmanuel ClaseRP15-4
65Christian YelichDH-OF15
66Mike TroutOF15-14
67Clayton KershawSP15
68Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
69Camilo DovalRP15
70Joe RyanSP15
71George SpringerDH-OF15
72Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
73Logan WebbSP15
74Nathan EovaldiSP15
75Dylan CeaseSP15
76Adley RutschmanC-DH15
77Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
78Starling MarteOF15
79Daulton VarshoC-OF15
80Jonathan India2B-DH15
81Ryan PresslyRP15
82Pablo LopezSP15
83Shane BieberSP15
84Logan GilbertSP15
85George KirbySP15
86Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS15
87Teoscar HernandezDH-OF14
88Julio UriasSP14
89Byron BuxtonDH-OF14
90Nick CastellanosDH-OF14
91Xander BogaertsSS14
92Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH14
93Matt McLain2B-SS14
94Masataka YoshidaDH-OF14
95Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF14
96Sean MurphyC-DH14
97Willy AdamesSS14
98Dansby SwansonSS14
99Tim AndersonSS14
100Nico Hoerner2B-SS14
101Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF14
102David BednarRP14
103Ty France1B14
104Kris BryantDH-OF13
105Jeremy PenaSS13
106Kenley JansenRP13
107Matt Chapman3B13
108Anthony Rizzo1B-DH13
109Brandon NimmoOF13
110Tyler GlasnowSP13
111Cristian JavierSP12-2
112Alex VerdugoOF12
113Ketel Marte2B-DH12
114Alexis DiazRP12
115J.D. MartinezDH12
116Ian HappOF12
117Giancarlo StantonDH-OF12
118Seiya SuzukiOF12-3
119Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS12-2
120Raisel IglesiasRP11
121Carlos CorreaSS11
122Paul SewaldRP11
123Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF11
124Blake SnellSP11
125Charlie MortonSP11
126Josh Naylor1B-DH11
127Chris BassittSP10
128Brandon WoodruffSP10
129Spencer Steer1B-3B-OF10
130Josh Jung3B10
131Steven KwanOF10
132Lourdes GurrielDH-OF10
133Ryan McMahon2B-3B10
134Jose Abreu1B-DH9
135Josh Bell1B-DH9
136Esteury RuizOF9
137Jesus LuzardoSP9
138Sonny GraySP9
139Hunter RenfroeOF9
140Lucas GiolitoSP9
141Amed RosarioSS9
142David RobertsonRP9
143Nestor CortesSP9
144Jhoan DuranRP9
145Tony GonsolinSP9
146Zach EflinSP93
147Bailey OberSP98
148Hunter BrownRP-SP9
149Justin Turner1B-3B-DH8
150Bryce MillerSP8
151Carlos RodonSP8
152Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH8
153Lance LynnSP8
154Freddy PeraltaSP7
155Carlos EstevezRP7
156Jorge SolerDH-OF7
157Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS7
158Jordan Walker3B-OF7
159Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH7
160Bobby MillerSP7
161Ke'Bryan Hayes3B7
162James PaxtonSP7
163Cody Bellinger1B-OF7
164Rowdy Tellez1B-DH7-4
165Gleyber Torres2B-DH7-8
166Jordan MontgomerySP7
167Jose BerriosSP7
168C.J. Cron1B-DH6
169Jon GraySP6
170Merrill KellySP6
171Thairo Estrada2B-SS6-7
172Jeff McNeil2B-OF6
173Willson ContrerasC-DH6
174Will SmithRP6
175William ContrerasC-DH6
176Henry DavisC-OF66
177Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF6
178Jordan WestburgSS6
179Marcus StromanSP6
180Jarred KelenicOF6
181Riley GreeneOF6
182Jake Cronenworth1B-2B6
183Royce Lewis3B-SS6
184Javier BaezSS6
185Eduardo RodriguezSP62
186Andres Gimenez2B6
187Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH6
188Ezequiel TovarSS62
189Tarik SkubalSP63
190Scott BarlowRP5
191Nolan Jones1B-OF5
192Joshua LoweDH-OF5
193Andrew HeaneySP5
194Austin HaysOF5
195Max FriedSP5
196Whit Merrifield2B-OF5
197Bryson Stott2B-SS52
198Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH5
199Michael ConfortoDH-OF5
200Bryan WooSP55
201Jorge Polanco2B5
202Colton CowserOF55
203Joc PedersonDH-OF5
204Ranger SuarezSP5
205Alek ManoahSP44
206Brandon Lowe2B4
207Jack SuwinskiOF4
208Evan PhillipsRP4
209Adam DuvallOF4
210Taijuan WalkerSP43
211Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH4
212MJ MelendezC-DH-OF4
213Lars NootbaarOF4
214Francisco AlvarezC4
215Bryce ElderSP4
216Luis SeverinoSP4
217Giovanny GallegosRP4
218Luis MatosOF4
219Andrew ChafinRP4
220Harrison BaderOF3
221Jorge MateoSS3
222Marcell OzunaDH-OF33
223Reid DetmersSP3
224Leody TaverasOF33
225Alex LangeRP3
226Joey Gallo1B-OF3
227Craig KimbrelRP3
228Miles MikolasSP3
229Isaac Paredes1B-2B-3B3
230Jake FraleyDH-OF3
231A.J. PukRP3
232Kodai SengaSP3
233Taylor WardOF3
234Michael KopechSP3
235Eury PerezSP3
236Charlie BlackmonDH-OF3
237Josiah GraySP33
238Peter FairbanksRP2
239TJ FriedlOF2
240Cal RaleighC-DH2
241Bryan De La CruzOF2
242Randal GrichukDH-OF2
243Spencer Torkelson1B2
244Edward CabreraSP2
245Alec Bohm1B-3B2
246James OutmanOF2-2
247Scott McGoughRP22