Ask most Fantasy Baseball players, and they'll tell you Bobby Witt Jr. has been a disappointment this season. Coming off an exciting, but often frustrating rookie season, he was still pushed to the bring of Round 1 in a lot of drafts this season, with the expectation that he'd take a big step forward, and that just isn't what we've seen so far.

Witt hit .254/.296/.428 last season, his first in the majors, and his .254/.296/.430 line entering play Wednesday is basically identical. Which means, he's actually been a tiny bit worse than he was last season – the raw number is effectively the same, but it's happening in a season where the league OPS has jumped from .706 to .730. Witt has, on a per-PA basis, actually been slightly worse than last season once you account for the league as a whole hitting better, and the fact that he's running a whole lot more than he did last season is only partially offsetting that, given that we've already seen nearly 75% as many steals as all of last year, league-wide.

So, Witt is stagnating, right? That's what I thought, but when I took a look at his stats yesterday, I was pleasantly surprised. See, while the surface-level numbers look largely the same, when you crack under the hood, it's clear, Witt has taken a step forward this season.

Primarily, it's coming from the kind of contact Witt is making. His plate discipline remains less-than-ideal, though he has shaved 1.1 percentage points off his strikeout rate while walking a bit more. But that's not where Witt has shown the most improvement.

No, Witt's growth has come, rather naturally, from the quality of contact he's generating. Witt's average exit velocity has jumped up 0.9 mph, while his line drive rate has jumped up to 28.7%, a very good mark. He's hitting the ball at the right launch angles more often (sweet-spot% is up to 36.4% from 32.5%, an above-average mark), and he's hitting the ball harder. Those are good things.

Add it all up, and Witt's expected batting average has jumped from .252 to .288, while his expected slugging percentage is all the way up from .427 to .512. Last season, Witt played right about at his expected stats, but so far this season, he's way underperforming; the gap between his expected wOBA (.360) and his actual wOBA (.312) is the sixth-largest in baseball. And, while he does play in a tough home park, Witt's speed (he remains arguably the fastest player in baseball) should help him overcome at least some of that.

Which is to say, there's a gap between how Witt is perceived and what he seems likely to do moving forward. Expected stats are not perfectly predictive, of course, but when it comes to a young player, we expect improvement, and that's what the underlying numbers suggest we've seen. If Witt plays more to his expected stats moving forward, you're talking about a legitimate five-category contributor, and likely a first-round caliber bat. Just like we hoped he would be.

Witt has been surpassed in my rankings by Corbin Carroll, and he has been surpassed in the hearts of baseball fans by Elly De La Cruz, but he's still a very, very good young player. And the best days of his season are ahead of him. This might be a perfect opportunity to buy him, before regression takes over and he looks like the star we knew he would. It's coming.

Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading as of Week 16:

H2H Points league Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 48

2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46

4 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 46

5 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 43

6 Juan Soto OF 41

7 Bo Bichette SS 41

8 Freddie Freeman 1B 38

9 Rafael Devers 3B 38

10 Julio Rodriguez OF 38

11 Kyle Tucker OF 37

12 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 37

13 Trea Turner SS 36

14 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 36

15 Bryce Harper DH 36

16 Corey Seager DH-SS 36

17 Marcus Semien 2B 36

18 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 36

19 Corbin Carroll OF 36 3 20 Austin Riley 3B 33

21 Gerrit Cole SP 33

22 Matt Olson 1B 33

23 Spencer Strider RP-SP 32

24 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 32

25 Corbin Burnes SP 29

26 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 28

27 Max Scherzer SP 28

28 Nolan Arenado 3B-DH 28

29 Kevin Gausman SP 28

30 Jose Altuve 2B 28

31 Wander Franco SS 28

32 Luis Robert OF 28

33 Framber Valdez SP 28

34 Aaron Judge DH-OF 28

35 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 25

36 Luis Castillo SP 25

37 Bobby Witt 3B-DH-SS 25 3 38 Josh Hader RP 25

39 Ozzie Albies 2B 25

40 Zack Wheeler SP 24

41 Aaron Nola SP 24

42 Zac Gallen SP 24

43 Cedric Mullins OF 24

44 Sandy Alcantara SP 23

45 Shane McClanahan SP 23 -6 46 Justin Verlander SP 23

47 Will Smith C-DH 22

48 Joe Musgrove SP 21

49 Devin Williams RP 21

50 Felix Bautista RP 21

51 Michael Harris OF 21

52 Jordan Romano RP 20

53 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 20

54 Francisco Lindor SS 20 2 55 Manny Machado 3B 19

56 J.T. Realmuto C 19

57 Christian Walker 1B 18

58 Yu Darvish SP 18

59 Mitch Keller SP 18 2 60 Emmanuel Clase RP 18 -7 61 Alex Bregman 3B 18

62 Cristian Javier SP 17 2 63 Clayton Kershaw SP 17 2 64 Nate Lowe 1B 16

65 Salvador Perez C-DH 16

66 Julio Urias SP 15

67 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 15

68 Blake Snell SP 15 2 69 Dylan Cease SP 15

70 Christian Yelich DH-OF 15

71 Shane Bieber SP 15 -4 72 Camilo Doval RP 15

73 George Springer DH-OF 15 -6 74 Bryan Reynolds DH-OF 15

75 Logan Webb SP 15

76 Joe Ryan SP 15

77 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 15

78 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

79 Nathan Eovaldi SP 15

80 Pablo Lopez SP 15

81 Starling Marte OF 15

82 Mike Trout OF 15 -22 83 Ryan Pressly RP 15

84 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 15

85 Xander Bogaerts SS 15

86 Logan Gilbert SP 15

87 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 15

88 Adley Rutschman C-DH 15

89 Sean Murphy C-DH 15

90 Daulton Varsho C-OF 15

91 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 15 4 92 George Kirby SP 15

93 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B-DH 15

94 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 15

95 Matt McLain 2B-SS 15

96 Dansby Swanson SS 15

97 Jonathan India 2B-DH 15

98 Gunnar Henderson 3B-DH-SS 15

99 Steven Kwan OF 14

100 Kenley Jansen RP 14

101 David Bednar RP 14

102 Willy Adames SS 14

103 Anthony Santander 1B-DH-OF 14

104 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 14

105 Tyler Glasnow SP 14

106 Tim Anderson SS 13

107 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 13

108 Anthony Rizzo 1B-DH 13

109 Brandon Nimmo OF 13

110 Ian Happ OF 13

111 Jeremy Pena SS 13 2 112 Carlos Correa SS 12 2 113 Raisel Iglesias RP 12 2 114 Seiya Suzuki OF 11 -4 115 Hunter Brown RP-SP 11

116 Paul Sewald RP 10

117 Brandon Woodruff SP 10 -5 118 Ty France 1B 10

119 Nestor Cortes SP 10

120 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 10

121 Matt Chapman 3B 9

122 Alexis Diaz RP 9

123 J.D. Martinez DH 9

124 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 9 -6 125 Spencer Steer 1B-3B-OF 9 4 126 Jose Berrios SP 9

127 Alex Verdugo OF 9

128 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 9

129 Josh Bell 1B-DH 9

130 Sonny Gray SP 8

131 Jesus Luzardo SP 8

132 Charlie Morton SP 8

133 Lance Lynn SP 8

134 Chris Bassitt SP 8

135 Josh Jung 3B 8

136 Carlos Rodon SP 8

137 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 8

138 Lucas Giolito SP 8

139 Hunter Renfroe OF 7

140 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 7

141 Freddy Peralta SP 7

142 Luis Severino SP 7

143 Tony Gonsolin SP 6

144 Zach Eflin SP 6 4 145 Jordan Westburg SS 6

146 Bailey Ober SP 6 5 147 Brandon Lowe 2B 6

148 Jhoan Duran RP 6

149 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 6

150 Jordan Montgomery SP 5

151 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 5

152 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 5

153 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 5

154 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 5

155 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 5 -4 156 Willson Contreras C-DH 5

157 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 5 -3 158 Kris Bryant DH-OF 5

159 David Robertson RP 5

160 Jorge Soler DH-OF 4

161 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 4

162 Bobby Miller SP 4

163 William Contreras C-DH 4

164 Cody Bellinger 1B-OF 4

165 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 4

166 Ezequiel Duran 3B-DH-OF-SS 4

167 Ezequiel Tovar SS 4

168 Rowdy Tellez 1B-DH 4 -10 169 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 4

170 Amed Rosario SS 4

171 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 4 -5 172 Max Fried SP 4

173 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 3

174 Henry Davis C-OF 3

175 Jorge Polanco 2B 3

176 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3

177 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 3

178 Bryce Miller SP 3

179 Eduardo Rodriguez SP 3 2 180 Tarik Skubal SP 3 2 181 Merrill Kelly SP 3

182 Brandon Drury 1B-2B-3B-DH 3

183 Jon Gray SP 3

184 Riley Greene OF 3

185 Ranger Suarez SP 3

186 Jarred Kelenic OF 3

187 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 3

188 Marcell Ozuna DH-OF 3 3 189 Taijuan Walker SP 3 2 190 Andres Gimenez 2B 3

191 Lars Nootbaar OF 3

192 Reid Detmers SP 3

193 Colton Cowser OF 3 3 194 Bryson Stott 2B-SS 3

195 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 3

196 Andrew Heaney SP 3

197 Christopher Morel 2B-DH-OF 2

198 Carlos Estevez RP 2

199 Nolan Jones 1B-OF 2

200 Bryan Woo SP 2 #N/A 201 Marcus Stroman SP 2

202 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C-DH 2

203 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 2

204 Alek Manoah SP 2 2 205 Leody Taveras OF 2 2 206 Adam Duvall OF 2

207 Francisco Alvarez C 2

208 Royce Lewis 3B-SS 2

209 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 2

210 Ramon Laureano OF 2

211 Bryce Elder SP 2

212 Will Smith RP 2

213 Austin Hays OF 2

214 Jose Alvarado RP 2

215 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 2

216 Peter Fairbanks RP 2



Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values