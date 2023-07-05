Ask most Fantasy Baseball players, and they'll tell you Bobby Witt Jr. has been a disappointment this season. Coming off an exciting, but often frustrating rookie season, he was still pushed to the bring of Round 1 in a lot of drafts this season, with the expectation that he'd take a big step forward, and that just isn't what we've seen so far.
Witt hit .254/.296/.428 last season, his first in the majors, and his .254/.296/.430 line entering play Wednesday is basically identical. Which means, he's actually been a tiny bit worse than he was last season – the raw number is effectively the same, but it's happening in a season where the league OPS has jumped from .706 to .730. Witt has, on a per-PA basis, actually been slightly worse than last season once you account for the league as a whole hitting better, and the fact that he's running a whole lot more than he did last season is only partially offsetting that, given that we've already seen nearly 75% as many steals as all of last year, league-wide.
So, Witt is stagnating, right? That's what I thought, but when I took a look at his stats yesterday, I was pleasantly surprised. See, while the surface-level numbers look largely the same, when you crack under the hood, it's clear, Witt has taken a step forward this season.
Primarily, it's coming from the kind of contact Witt is making. His plate discipline remains less-than-ideal, though he has shaved 1.1 percentage points off his strikeout rate while walking a bit more. But that's not where Witt has shown the most improvement.
No, Witt's growth has come, rather naturally, from the quality of contact he's generating. Witt's average exit velocity has jumped up 0.9 mph, while his line drive rate has jumped up to 28.7%, a very good mark. He's hitting the ball at the right launch angles more often (sweet-spot% is up to 36.4% from 32.5%, an above-average mark), and he's hitting the ball harder. Those are good things.
Add it all up, and Witt's expected batting average has jumped from .252 to .288, while his expected slugging percentage is all the way up from .427 to .512. Last season, Witt played right about at his expected stats, but so far this season, he's way underperforming; the gap between his expected wOBA (.360) and his actual wOBA (.312) is the sixth-largest in baseball. And, while he does play in a tough home park, Witt's speed (he remains arguably the fastest player in baseball) should help him overcome at least some of that.
Which is to say, there's a gap between how Witt is perceived and what he seems likely to do moving forward. Expected stats are not perfectly predictive, of course, but when it comes to a young player, we expect improvement, and that's what the underlying numbers suggest we've seen. If Witt plays more to his expected stats moving forward, you're talking about a legitimate five-category contributor, and likely a first-round caliber bat. Just like we hoped he would be.
Witt has been surpassed in my rankings by Corbin Carroll, and he has been surpassed in the hearts of baseball fans by Elly De La Cruz, but he's still a very, very good young player. And the best days of his season are ahead of him. This might be a perfect opportunity to buy him, before regression takes over and he looks like the star we knew he would. It's coming.
Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading as of Week 16:
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
H2H Points league Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|48
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|46
|5
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|43
|6
|Juan Soto
|OF
|41
|7
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|41
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|38
|9
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|38
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|38
|11
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|37
|12
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|37
|13
|Trea Turner
|SS
|36
|14
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|36
|15
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|36
|16
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|36
|17
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|36
|18
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|36
|19
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|36
|3
|20
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|21
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|33
|22
|Matt Olson
|1B
|33
|23
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|32
|24
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|32
|25
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|29
|26
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|28
|27
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|28
|28
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|28
|29
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|28
|30
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|28
|31
|Wander Franco
|SS
|28
|32
|Luis Robert
|OF
|28
|33
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|28
|34
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|28
|35
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|25
|36
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|25
|37
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|25
|3
|38
|Josh Hader
|RP
|25
|39
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|25
|40
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|24
|41
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|24
|42
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|24
|43
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|24
|44
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|23
|45
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|23
|-6
|46
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|23
|47
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|22
|48
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|21
|49
|Devin Williams
|RP
|21
|50
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|21
|51
|Michael Harris
|OF
|21
|52
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|20
|53
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|54
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|20
|2
|55
|Manny Machado
|3B
|19
|56
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|19
|57
|Christian Walker
|1B
|18
|58
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|18
|59
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|18
|2
|60
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|18
|-7
|61
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|18
|62
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|17
|2
|63
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|17
|2
|64
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|16
|65
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|16
|66
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|67
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|68
|Blake Snell
|SP
|15
|2
|69
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|70
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|71
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|-4
|72
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|73
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|-6
|74
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|15
|75
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|76
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|77
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|78
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|79
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|80
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|81
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|82
|Mike Trout
|OF
|15
|-22
|83
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|84
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|85
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|86
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|87
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|88
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|89
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|15
|90
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|91
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|15
|4
|92
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|93
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|15
|94
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|15
|95
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|15
|96
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|97
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|98
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|15
|99
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|14
|100
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|101
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|102
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|103
|Anthony Santander
|1B-DH-OF
|14
|104
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|14
|105
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|14
|106
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|13
|107
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|13
|108
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B-DH
|13
|109
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|13
|110
|Ian Happ
|OF
|13
|111
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|2
|112
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|12
|2
|113
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|12
|2
|114
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|11
|-4
|115
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|11
|116
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|10
|117
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|10
|-5
|118
|Ty France
|1B
|10
|119
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|10
|120
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|10
|121
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|9
|122
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|9
|123
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|9
|124
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|9
|-6
|125
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-OF
|9
|4
|126
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|9
|127
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|9
|128
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|9
|129
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|130
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8
|131
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|8
|132
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8
|133
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|8
|134
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|135
|Josh Jung
|3B
|8
|136
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|8
|137
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|8
|138
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|8
|139
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|7
|140
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|7
|141
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|7
|142
|Luis Severino
|SP
|7
|143
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|6
|144
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|6
|4
|145
|Jordan Westburg
|SS
|6
|146
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|6
|5
|147
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|6
|148
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|6
|149
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|6
|150
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|5
|151
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|5
|152
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|5
|153
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|5
|154
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|5
|155
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|5
|-4
|156
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|5
|157
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|5
|-3
|158
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|5
|159
|David Robertson
|RP
|5
|160
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|4
|161
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|4
|162
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|4
|163
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|4
|164
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|4
|165
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|4
|166
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|4
|167
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|4
|168
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|4
|-10
|169
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|4
|170
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|4
|171
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|4
|-5
|172
|Max Fried
|SP
|4
|173
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|3
|174
|Henry Davis
|C-OF
|3
|175
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|3
|176
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|177
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|3
|178
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|3
|179
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|2
|180
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|3
|2
|181
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|3
|182
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|3
|183
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|184
|Riley Greene
|OF
|3
|185
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|3
|186
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|3
|187
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|188
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH-OF
|3
|3
|189
|Taijuan Walker
|SP
|3
|2
|190
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|3
|191
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|3
|192
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|193
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|3
|3
|194
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|3
|195
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|3
|196
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|197
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|2
|198
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|2
|199
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|2
|200
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|2
|#N/A
|201
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2
|202
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|2
|203
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|2
|204
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|2
|2
|205
|Leody Taveras
|OF
|2
|2
|206
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|2
|207
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|2
|208
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|2
|209
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|2
|210
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|2
|211
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|2
|212
|Will Smith
|RP
|2
|213
|Austin Hays
|OF
|2
|214
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|2
|215
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|2
|216
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|42
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|41
|5
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|35
|2
|6
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|35
|7
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|8
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|35
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|33
|10
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|33
|11
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|32
|4
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|32
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|31
|14
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|30
|-2
|15
|Trea Turner
|SS
|29
|-2
|16
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|29
|17
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|18
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|27
|19
|Matt Olson
|1B
|27
|20
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|27
|21
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|22
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|26
|23
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|26
|24
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|25
|25
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|24
|26
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|27
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|24
|28
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|24
|29
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|24
|30
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|23
|31
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|23
|32
|Wander Franco
|SS
|22
|33
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|22
|34
|Luis Robert
|OF
|21
|35
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|21
|36
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|37
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|21
|38
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|21
|-3
|39
|Manny Machado
|3B
|21
|40
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|20
|41
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|42
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|43
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|20
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|19
|45
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|19
|46
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|19
|2
|47
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|18
|48
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|17
|49
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|17
|50
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|17
|51
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|52
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|53
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|54
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|16
|55
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|16
|56
|Michael Harris
|OF
|16
|57
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|16
|58
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|59
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|60
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|61
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|62
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|15
|63
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|64
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|15
|-4
|65
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|66
|Mike Trout
|OF
|15
|-14
|67
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|68
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|69
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|70
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|71
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|72
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|73
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|74
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|75
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|76
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|77
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|78
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|79
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|80
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|81
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|82
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|83
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|84
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|85
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|86
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|15
|87
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|14
|88
|Julio Urias
|SP
|14
|89
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|14
|90
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|14
|91
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|14
|92
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|14
|93
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|14
|94
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|14
|95
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|14
|96
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|97
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|98
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|14
|99
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|14
|100
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|101
|Anthony Santander
|1B-DH-OF
|14
|102
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|103
|Ty France
|1B
|14
|104
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|13
|105
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|106
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|13
|107
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|13
|108
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B-DH
|13
|109
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|13
|110
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|13
|111
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|12
|-2
|112
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|12
|113
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|12
|114
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|12
|115
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|12
|116
|Ian Happ
|OF
|12
|117
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|12
|118
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|12
|-3
|119
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|12
|-2
|120
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|11
|121
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|11
|122
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|11
|123
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|11
|124
|Blake Snell
|SP
|11
|125
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|11
|126
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|11
|127
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|10
|128
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|10
|129
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-OF
|10
|130
|Josh Jung
|3B
|10
|131
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|10
|132
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|10
|133
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|10
|134
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|135
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|136
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|9
|137
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|9
|138
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|9
|139
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|9
|140
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|9
|141
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9
|142
|David Robertson
|RP
|9
|143
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|144
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|9
|145
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|9
|146
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|9
|3
|147
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|9
|8
|148
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|9
|149
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|8
|150
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|8
|151
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|8
|152
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|8
|153
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|8
|154
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|7
|155
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|7
|156
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|7
|157
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|7
|158
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|7
|159
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|7
|160
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|7
|161
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|7
|162
|James Paxton
|SP
|7
|163
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|7
|164
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|7
|-4
|165
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|7
|-8
|166
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|7
|167
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|7
|168
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|6
|169
|Jon Gray
|SP
|6
|170
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|6
|171
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|6
|-7
|172
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|6
|173
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|174
|Will Smith
|RP
|6
|175
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|176
|Henry Davis
|C-OF
|6
|6
|177
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|6
|178
|Jordan Westburg
|SS
|6
|179
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|6
|180
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|6
|181
|Riley Greene
|OF
|6
|182
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|6
|183
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|6
|184
|Javier Baez
|SS
|6
|185
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|6
|2
|186
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|6
|187
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|6
|188
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|6
|2
|189
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|6
|3
|190
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|191
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|5
|192
|Joshua Lowe
|DH-OF
|5
|193
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|5
|194
|Austin Hays
|OF
|5
|195
|Max Fried
|SP
|5
|196
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|5
|197
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|5
|2
|198
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|5
|199
|Michael Conforto
|DH-OF
|5
|200
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|5
|5
|201
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|5
|202
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|5
|5
|203
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|5
|204
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|5
|205
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|4
|4
|206
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|4
|207
|Jack Suwinski
|OF
|4
|208
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|4
|209
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|4
|210
|Taijuan Walker
|SP
|4
|3
|211
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|4
|212
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|4
|213
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|4
|214
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|4
|215
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|4
|216
|Luis Severino
|SP
|4
|217
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|4
|218
|Luis Matos
|OF
|4
|219
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|4
|220
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|3
|221
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|3
|222
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH-OF
|3
|3
|223
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|224
|Leody Taveras
|OF
|3
|3
|225
|Alex Lange
|RP
|3
|226
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|227
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|3
|228
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|229
|Isaac Paredes
|1B-2B-3B
|3
|230
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|3
|231
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|232
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|3
|233
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|3
|234
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|3
|235
|Eury Perez
|SP
|3
|236
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|3
|237
|Josiah Gray
|SP
|3
|3
|238
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
|239
|TJ Friedl
|OF
|2
|240
|Cal Raleigh
|C-DH
|2
|241
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|2
|242
|Randal Grichuk
|DH-OF
|2
|243
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|2
|244
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|2
|245
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|2
|246
|James Outman
|OF
|2
|-2
|247
|Scott McGough
|RP
|2
|2