Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12 identify Joe Musgrove, CC Sabathia as sleepers
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy to justify. But Scott White picks out his favorites for Week 12 (June 11-17).
I could whine again about the limited number of two-start pitchers in Week 12 (June 11-17), particularly those who are both useful and still available on the waiver wire, but as many times as I've done it already, it'd probably fall on deaf ears.
Maybe the problem isn't the selection itself, but our expectations. More off days were built into the schedule this season, which means more five-game weeks for teams, which means fewer opportunities for two-start pitchers. And with pitchers generally not pitching as deep into games, little of what's available is usable in the first place.
So let's just make the most of what we have, and what we have is a couple of pretty good options in Joe Musgrove and CC Sabathia. The former has pitched well since coming off the DL. The latter has a terrific supporting cast. Each has a favorable matchup among their two.
Neither is automatic in Fantasy. In fact, I'd put the cutoff for must-start status at Andrew Heaney at No. 12 on this list. But certainly in points leagues, you could stretch it as far as Sabathia, or maybe even Ryan Yarbrough at 20.
Speaking of Yarbrough, he's not technically in line to start twice or even once this week. But that's only because the Rays open with a short reliever on the days Yarbrough is schedule to pitch. Same goes for Austin Pruitt. Both figure to handle a starter's workload, but neither will be able to qualify for a quality start. Keep that in mind in standard points leagues and other formats that reward quality starts.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 12
|Pitcher
|Rank
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|at CHW
|vs. MIN
|2
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|vs. COL
|at MIL
|3
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|vs. PIT
|vs. NYM
|4
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|at MIA
|at LAD
|5
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|at OAK
|at KC
|6
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|at MIL
|at STL
|7
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|vs. NYM
|vs. SD
|8
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|vs. BOS
|vs. MIA
|9
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|vs. SD
|vs. CHC
|10
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|at BAL
|at SEA
|11
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|at NYY
|at TOR
|12
|Andrew Heaney, LAA
|at SEA
|at OAK
|13
|Joe Musgrove, PIT*
|at ARI
|vs. CIN
|14
|Jon Gray, COL
|at PHI
|at TEX
|15
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|vs. WAS
|vs. TB
|16
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|at DET
|at CLE
|17
|Jordan Lyles, SD*
|at STL
|at ATL
|18
|Daniel Mengden, OAK
|vs. HOU
|vs. LAA
|19
|Junior Guerra, MIL
|vs. CHC
|vs. PHI
|20
|Ryan Yarbrough, TB*
|vs. TOR
|at NYY
|21
|Steven Wright, BOS
|at BAL
|at SEA
|22
|Mike Leake, SEA
|vs. LAA
|vs. BOS
|23
|Sam Gaviglio, TOR
|at TB
|vs. WAS
|24
|Clay Buchholz, ARI
|vs. PIT
|vs. NYM
|25
|Jason Vargas, NYM
|at ATL
|at ARI
|26
|James Shields, CHW
|vs. CLE
|vs. DET
|27
|Austin Pruitt, TB*
|vs. TOR
|at NYY
|28
|Wei-Yin Chen, MIA
|vs. SF
|at BAL
|29
|Blaine Hardy, DET*
|vs. MIN
|at CHW
|30
|Wade LeBlanc, SEA*
|vs. LAA
|vs. BOS
|31
|Adam Plutko, CLE
|at CHW
|vs. MIN
|32
|Chris Stratton, SF
|at MIA
|at LAD
|33
|Trent Richards, MIA
|vs. SF
|at BAL
|34
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|vs. CLE
|vs. DET
*RP-eligible
