Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 9 call returning Chase Anderson a sleeper

Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you may have to, says our Scott White.

The two-start sleeper cup ranneth over last week, so it stands to reason this week's is bone dry.

It doesn't help that only six teams are playing seven games, making Week 9 (May 21-27) one of the slimmest for two-start pitchers -- sleeper or otherwise -- all season. 

How slim? There are only 13 who I can recommend in good conscience, and only one of them, Nick Pivetta, meets the 80 percent ownership threshold for sleeperhood. And even he just barely makes the cut.

I'm not totally opposed to running Trevor Cahill out there. He has made missing bats an emphasis this year, tweaking his arsenal in a way that makes sense. But he struck out only one in his first start back from the DL last time out.

Chase Anderson is set to return from his own DL stint for an illness Monday, lining him up for two starts, but he's about as far as I'd be willing to push it in a standard mixed league. Some might view Bartolo Colon as a no-brainer -- and the base stats would seem to back it up -- but he's allowing some noisy contact that figures to blow up his .204 BABIP sooner than later.

Two-start pitchers for Week 9
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Gerrit Cole, HOUvs. SFat CLE
2Chris Sale, BOSat TBvs. ATL
3Zack Greinke, ARIat MILat OAK
4Masahiro Tanaka, NYYat TEXvs. LAA
5Jose Berrios, MINvs. DETat SEA
6Miles Mikolas, STLvs. KCat PIT
7J.A. Happ, TORvs. LAAat PHI
8Kevin Gausman, BALat CHWat TB
9Cole Hamels, TEXvs. NYYvs. KC
10Walker Buehler, LAD*vs. COLvs. SD
11Nick Pivetta, PHIvs. ATLvs. TOR
12Jameson Taillon, PITat CINvs. STL
13Mike Foltynewicz, ATLat PHIat BOS
14Trevor Cahill, OAKvs. SEAvs. ARI
15Chase Anderson, MILvs. ARIvs. NYM
16Bartolo Colon, TEXvs. NYYvs. KC
17German Marquez, COLat LADvs. CIN
18Jhoulys Chacin, MILvs. ARIvs. NYM
19Jake Faria, TBvs. BOSvs. BAL
20Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. MIAat MIL
21Mike Leake, SEAat OAKvs. MIN
22Ian Kennedy, KCat STLat TEX
23Andrew Cashner, BALat CHWat TB
24Matt Harvey, CINvs. PITat COL
25Jason Vargas, NYMvs. MIAat MIL
26James Shields, CHWvs. BALat DET
27Jason Hammel, KCat STLat TEX
28Hector Santiago, CHWvs. BALat DET
29Robbie Erlin, SD*at WASat LAD
30Elieser Hernandez, MIA*at NYMvs. WAS
31Blaine Hardy, DET*at MINvs. CHW

*RP-eligible

