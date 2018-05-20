Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9 include C.J. Cron, Matt Carpenter, Trey Mancini

More Fantasy Baseball: Week 9 two-start pitchers | Podcast | Prospects Report

Lighter schedule than usual this week, with only six teams scheduled to play seven games.

But it's the lightest of all for the Giants, one of only two in line for five games -- and all against pitchers with ace upside.

If Brandon Belt is still banged up come Monday, it's an easy excuse to sit him, and Andrew McCutchen is looking like a borderline sit as well. Really, every Giants hitter but Buster Posey is benchable in leagues with abundant waiver wires and bench space to spare.

Some hitters you might consider starting instead? Well, I have 10 here, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Best hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Orioles @CHW4, @TB3

2. Rangers NYY3, KC4

3. Mets MIA3, @MIL4

4. White Sox BAL4, @DET3

5. Brewers ARI3, NYM4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Giants @HOU2, @CHC3

2. Indians @CHC2, HOU4

3. Braves @PHI3, @BOS3

4. Astros SF2, @CLE4

5. Padres @WAS3, @LAD3