Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9 include C.J. Cron, Matt Carpenter, Trey Mancini
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)? Scott White shares his top sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period.
Lighter schedule than usual this week, with only six teams scheduled to play seven games.
But it's the lightest of all for the Giants, one of only two in line for five games -- and all against pitchers with ace upside.
If Brandon Belt is still banged up come Monday, it's an easy excuse to sit him, and Andrew McCutchen is looking like a borderline sit as well. Really, every Giants hitter but Buster Posey is benchable in leagues with abundant waiver wires and bench space to spare.
Some hitters you might consider starting instead? Well, I have 10 here, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
C.J. Cron Tampa Bay Rays DH
|The hottest hand in baseball right now has three more left-handers on the schedule this week. He has done most of his damage against lefties so far, batting .353 with a 1.038 OPS. True, one of this week's lefties is Chris Sale, but the righties themselves are pretty darn favorable.
David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks LF
|The Diamondbacks get away from the humidor for a week, facing five righties from the Brewers' and Athletics' patchwork rotations. David Peralta is batting .281 with a .903 OPS away from Chase Field and .290 with a .891 OPS against righties.
Trey Mancini Baltimore Orioles LF
|The Orioles have the most favorable matchups of all, drawing the White Sox and Rays pitching staffs, including three lefties. Trey Mancini has a .926 OPS against lefties this year and has homered three times in his past seven games.
Matt Carpenter St. Louis Cardinals 3B
|Yes, the turnaround is a long time coming, but Matt Carpenter's BABIP is still absurdly low given his line-drive rate and quality of contact. Opening this week against Ian Kennedy and Jason Hammel should help, as should facing nothing but righties, against whom his OPS has consistently been about 150 points higher throughout his career.
Justin Bour Miami Marlins 1B
|Get used to seeing Justin Bour here. He's consistently producing despite little help around him, actually reaching base at a higher clip than last year, which makes him the sort of hitter I can recommend even with so-so matchups. Having five righties on tap this week helps.
Delino DeShields Texas Rangers CF
|The Week 8 recommendation so far hasn't panned out, but the Rangers once again have terrific matchups, drawing the Royals rotation four times in a seven-game week. As their leadoff man, Delino DeShields should be one of the biggest beneficiaries. He's batting .375 with a 1.024 OPS against lefties, and there's three of those on tap.
John Hicks Detroit Tigers C
|John Hicks is getting everyday at-bats at first base with Miguel Cabrera sidelined, but his appeal is that you can start him at catcher, where he has been the second-best points league performer since stepping into his current role. He'll look to keep it going against Lance Lynn, Reynaldo Lopez, Hector Santiago and James Shields this week.
Michael Conforto New York Mets CF
|Michael Conforto has shown signs of life lately and has the benefit of a seven-game slate (the Mets are one of just six teams schedule for that many) that includes five of the worst righties the Marlins and Brewers can throw at him. He has mashed righties to the tune of an .888 OPS in his career compared to just .589 against lefties.
Adam Duvall Cincinnati Reds LF
|With four homers in his past 11 games, Adam Duvall is heating up at just the right time for a three-game series at Coors Field. His matchups against Chad Kuhl and Ivan Nova leading into it aren't so bad either.
Mark Trumbo Baltimore Orioles DH
|Mark Trumbo hasn't unleashed his power stroke yet, but he has a bunch of multi-hit games since returning from an early-season DL stint for a strained quadriceps. He's hitting the ball harder than ever with a higher line-drive rate than ever, so I'll gamble on him with a seven-game slate that includes matchups like Hector Santiago, James Shields, Lucas Giolito , Ryan Yarbrough and Jake Faria .
Best hitter matchups for Week 9
1. Orioles @CHW4, @TB3
2. Rangers NYY3, KC4
3. Mets MIA3, @MIL4
4. White Sox BAL4, @DET3
5. Brewers ARI3, NYM4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 9
1. Giants @HOU2, @CHC3
2. Indians @CHC2, HOU4
3. Braves @PHI3, @BOS3
4. Astros SF2, @CLE4
5. Padres @WAS3, @LAD3
