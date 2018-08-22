Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Rookies and DL returns to help you down the stretch.

It's a weird time in Fantasy Baseball, and it's about to get more weird.

In most leagues, at least half the teams are eliminated, which means they probably aren't competing on the waiver wire. That can lead to some odd roster trends as valuable players don't get picked up because the teams that really need them aren't paying attention anymore. It can also make it harder for the contenders, who can't afford a misstep at this crucial time of year. So we'll start with a pair of players returning from the disabled list who should be no-brainers. Then we have a couple of rookies for those of you in deeper leagues.

Despite the Nationals essentially throwing in the towel on Tuesday, they're still going to need a closer for the last month and a half. Kelvin Herrera beat Sean Doolittle back off the DL and looks like most likely to man the role. Herrera has a 2.47 ERA this season and 55 saves in the past three seasons combined. His peripherals don't suggest a must-own closer in a points league, but he should be added immediately in any categories league where he's available. Yes, the Nationals gave Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams away. There's still way too much talent for this to be considered a bad team. They'll provide Herrera with plenty of opportunities over the last six weeks.

Scott Schebler isn't the all the way back yet, but he's started his rehab assignment and should be back with the Reds this week. In half a season Schebler has posted an .821 OPS with good plate discipline, a hard-contact rate over 40 percent and a 23.6 percent line drive rate. Those are not the numbers of an outfielder on the waiver wire in August. He's a must-add in any five-outfielder league and should be strongly considered in three-outfielder points leagues.

Willy Adames is a rookie, but he may fit in that no-brainer category as well. The 22-year-old has been absolutely raking as of late. He went 3 for 4 with a home run on Tuesday, and now owns a 1.019 OPS in the month of August with four stolen bases. He's done it with improved plate discipline (18.2 percent) and better contact (37.5 percent hard contact). He won't keep this level of production up, but I'm OK riding the hot hand and counting on the help in steals. Adames is a must-add if you have a middle infield spot in your lineup, but you could consider him as a starting shortstop if you have a need as well.

Ramon Laureano isn't playing often enough to be a must-add player in any format but AL-only. But at three percent ownership, he's likely available in those league. Laureano stole his second base on Tuesday a day after hitting two home runs. I like him in leagues with daily lineup changes and in deep five-outfielder leagues. In just 64 games at Triple-A this season he had a .297 average, a .904 OPS, 14 home runs and 11 stolen bases.