Giants' Buster Posey: Hip surgery scheduled for Monday

Posey will have surgery on his injured hip on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

According to Baggarly, the projected recovery period from this surgery is 6-to-8 months. That puts his availability for Opening Day in some doubt - six months would be late February, eight months would be late April. The Giants have fallen out of the race, so the sooner this injury gets addressed, the better.

More News
Our Latest Stories