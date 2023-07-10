Walton (shoulder) is hitting .250/.340/.318 with four walks against 11 strikeouts in 12 games since moving his rehab assignment to High-A Eugene on June 25.

Walton has been on the Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list all season while working his way back from offseason surgery on his right shoulder, but he's been playing in rehab games since June 9 and should be close to rejoining the Giants' top minor-league affiliate. Between 10 games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and 12 at Eugene, the 29-year-old is slashing .301/.407/.397 overall.