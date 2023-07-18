Walton (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list Friday and assigned to Double-A Richmond. He's gone 2-for-9 with two strikeouts in his first two games with Richmond.

Walton saw the majority of his playing time at the Triple-A level and in the majors in 2022, but he'll play on an everyday basis in Richmond for now after he missed the first two-plus months of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery. He was cleared to begin an extended rehab assignment June 9 and joined Richmond following the All-Star break after he played 22 games between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Eugene.