Walton underwent shoulder surgery during the offseason and isn't expected to return until May, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants opted not to tender Walton a contract for 2023 early in the offseason, though the club re-signed him on a minor-league deal a few weeks later. The 28-year-old missed most of the second half of last season due to shoulder inflammation, which apparently required offseason surgery. Walton could fill a utility role for San Francisco later in the season, but he'll likely need to earn a promotion with strong play at Triple-A Sacramento once healthy.