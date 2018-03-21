Giants' Jacob Gonzalez: Avoids concussion
Gonzalez didn't suffer a concussion after a pitch struck his helmet during a minor-league game Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gonzalez was cut above his eyebrow when the pitch hit his head, but the 19-year-old managed to avoid a brain injury. Although he may take a couple days to recover, there's been no indication that Gonzalez will be forced to miss extended time.
