Giants' Jacob Gonzalez: On concussion watch
Gonzalez may have sustained a concussion after being hit by a pitch in the helmet during a minor-league game Sunday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Gonzalez also suffered a cut above his eyebrow, so even if it turns out that he avoided a concussion, he'll likely remain idle for at least a couple of days. A second-round pick in last June's first-year player draft, Gonzalez slashed .339/.418/.458 across 194 plate appearances for the Giants' rookie-level club in 2017. He'll likely open the upcoming campaign at a full-season affiliate in the lower minors.
