Guzman (elbow) struck out one and allowed one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings in a rehab outing Tuesday with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

The appearance was Guzman's first in affiliated ball since August 2021 after he was sidelined to begin the current campaign while recovering from an elbow injury. The Giants signed Guzman to a two-year, minor-league deal in January with the expectation that he would spend most of the first season in rehab mode, so the organization is unlikely to rush him to its top affiliate in Sacramento. Once he's fully ramped up, Guzman will likely serve as a multi-inning relief option for the Triple-A club.