Guzman (elbow) made his most recent rehab appearance with High-A Eugene on July 8. He allowed two walks and struck out one in one-third of an inning versus Hillsboro.

Guzman has been rehabbing in the lower levels of the minors for the last month. He previously covered six innings in five appearances with Single-A San Jose, posting a 3.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB. The right-hander will likely need a few more rehab appearances, though it's expected he'll ultimately land Triple-A Sacramento's bullpen once he's up to speed.