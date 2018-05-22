Osich was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Osich will get another crack at big-league action after hitting the disabled list with a hip injury and then being optioned down to the minors. He'll look to turn around after a poor start to the 2018 season, as he allowed a 8.10 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over his first 11 games of the season out of the bullpen with the Giants.