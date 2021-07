Osich (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Brewers after tossing one-third of an inning in relief, striking out the only batter he faced.

Osich recorded the final out of the eighth inning and needed just five pitches to strike out Jace Peterson -- that was enough to clinch his second victory of the campaign. The southpaw has recorded six straight scoreless appearances and owns an excellent 0.96 ERA on the season across 9.1 innings (11 outings).