Osich allowed a grand slam by the Padres' Trent Grisham in Wednesday's 7-5 loss. It was the first run Osich has allowed in 5.2 innings since joining the Reds.

Osich came into the game with the bases already juiced in relief of starter Vladimir Gutierrez with an out in the fifth inning, but couldn't take advantage of the lefty-on-lefty matchup against Grisham. Though Gutierrez was saddled with three runs and the loss, it was the decisive blow in the game, which ended in the sixth inning due to a thunder storm.