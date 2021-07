Osich struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning and earned a save over the Brewers on Sunday.

It was Osich's first save opportunity of the season and he rolled through the bottom third of Milwaukee's order with relative ease. the 32-year-old southpaw has been terrific since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville, recording a 0.87 ERA with a 2-0 record through 10.1 innings.