Osich (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win in Friday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

Osich was called on to relieve Art Warren with one on and two outs in the sixth inning. The 32-year-old Osich got Jason Heyward to ground out, and Cincinnati pulled ahead in the bottom of the sixth to put the southpaw in position for the win. He's now posted a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across six innings since he joined the major-league roster on June 19.