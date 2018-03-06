Giants' Kyle Jensen: Cranks fifth spring homer
Jensen went deep for the fifth time this spring with a solo home run in his only at-bat as a pinch-hitter in Monday's loss to the Rangers.
The corner outfielder has opened eyes with a league-high five homers in just 11 at-bats this spring. The low number of at-bats can be attributed to his main usage off the bench (like he was used Monday), which is also a testament to low-level of pitching he has been facing late in these exhibition contests. Not to take anything away from the 29-year-old, but fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to these impressive numbers from a free-swinging power hitter. Barring a couple of serious injuries to the Giants' current starting position players, Jensen's best-case-scenario would be playing his way into a bench role on the 25-man roster.
