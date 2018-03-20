Jensen was moved from the Giants' spring training and assigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jensen made plenty of plate appearances off the bench this spring, as he went 8-for-26 (.308) and drew 10 walks over 21 games. Of his eight hits, five were home runs. However, Jensen last appeared in the majors in 2016 as a member of the Diamondbacks, appearing in 17 games and hitting .194 with a .717 OPS. He'll likely provide organizational depth at Triple-A Sacramento this season.