Giants' Kyle Jensen: Cut from major-league camp
Jensen was moved from the Giants' spring training and assigned to minor-league camp Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jensen made plenty of plate appearances off the bench this spring, as he went 8-for-26 (.308) and drew 10 walks over 21 games. Of his eight hits, five were home runs. However, Jensen last appeared in the majors in 2016 as a member of the Diamondbacks, appearing in 17 games and hitting .194 with a .717 OPS. He'll likely provide organizational depth at Triple-A Sacramento this season.
More News
-
Giants' Kyle Jensen: Cranks fifth spring homer•
-
Giants' Kyle Jensen: Inks minors pact with San Francisco•
-
Kyle Jensen: Headed to Japan•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Jensen: Bashes second homer since promotion•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Jensen: Contract selected by D-Backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Jensen: Signs with Diamondbacks•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...