Jackson (3-1) earned the extra-inning win Saturday over the Mets, allowing one walk over a scoreless and hitless inning.

All three of Jackson's wins have come over his last seven appearances despite the reliever giving up five runs across six innings in that span. It's been a case of him being in the right place at the right time, especially with the Giants' recent inclination to comeback wins. Jackson is at a 5.40 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 13.1 innings while adding two holds and three blown saves through 15 appearances this season.