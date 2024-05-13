Jackson (1-1) allowed a walk and struck out two without giving up a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the extra-inning win Sunday over the Reds.

Jackson was tagged for three runs in his season debut and promptly went on the injured list with a back issue. He's been sharp since his return with 8.1 scoreless innings and a 7:3 K:BB in that span. Jackson has a couple of blown saves on his ledger and remains in a low-leverage role, though he pitched the 10th inning Sunday after Camilo Doval was called upon for a four-out appearance spanning the eighth and ninth frames.