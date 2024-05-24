Jackson (2-1) allowed a run on two hits and struck out two over one inning, earning the win Thursday over the Pirates.

Jackson allowed a solo home run to Bryan Reynolds in the seventh inning, but the Giants pulled ahead with a five-run eighth. Jackson has been scored on in four of his last five outings, allowing multiple baserunners each time he's given up at least a run. The homer was the first he's allowed all year. Jackson is at an uninspiring 5.84 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB with two holds and three blown saves over 12.1 innings this season.