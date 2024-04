Bailey went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Bailey's steal was his first of 2024, matching his total from 97 contests in 2023. As a catcher, speed is often not high on the list of priorities. He's cooled off after posting three multi-hit effort over his first five games this season, but Bailey is still batting .286 with a .765 OPS, one home run, four RBI, three runs scored and two doubles over 51 plate appearances in a starting role.