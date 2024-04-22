site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Getting day off
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bailey is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Mets.
It looks to be a routine day off for the Giants' top catcher. Tom Murphy will be behind the plate Monday.
