Bailey (concussion) could start light baseball activity Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey was placed on the 7-day injured list with a concussion Saturday and is now on the cusp of returning to log some activity on the field according to manager Bob Melvin. The catcher will need to ramp up his work over a few days before he'd potentially be able to return to the lineup. In the meantime, Blake Sabol will likely continue to handle most the work behind the plate with Tom Murphy (knee) also unavailable.