Bailey went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

This was Bailey's first start since he was activated from the concussion injured list Tuesday. He appeared off the bench in that contest, going 0-for-1. Bailey went on the IL twice due to the concussion, but he looks to have the all-clear this time and should resume a starting role behind the plate over Curt Casali. Bailey is slashing .295/.350/.466 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and one stolen base across 101 plate appearances this season.