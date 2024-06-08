Bailey isn't in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
The switch-hitting Bailey only holds a .656 OPS against left-handed pitching this season, and he'll take a seat Saturday versus Andrew Heaney and the Rangers. Curt Casali will catch for Spencer Howard instead while batting eighth.
