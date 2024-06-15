Bailey is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Bailey will get a breather after he went 5-for-17 with a double, two RBI and a run scored while starting each of the team's last five contests. Curt Casali will take over behind the plate and bat ninth versus Los Angeles.
