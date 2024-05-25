Bailey went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

The 24-year-old backstop took Reed Garrett deep in the eighth inning to put the Giants ahead 7-6 and help them make history, as they became only the fourth team since 1900 to win three straight games that they had been trailing in by four or more runs. Bailey has gone 5-for-11 in four games since returning from a concussion, and on the season he's slashing .301/.352/.495 with four homers, two steals, 13 runs and 16 RBI in 30 contests.